The FG has explained how vulnerable Nigerians will be selected for the N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) grant.

Beneficiaries will receive SMS notifications from authorised payment providers, with instructions on how to access the funds.

The government clarified that the grant requires no application, registration fee or repayment and warned Nigerians against fraudsters.

The Federal Government has answered six frequently asked questions about its N50,000 National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), explaining who qualifies, how much beneficiaries will receive and how the money will be accessed.

The ministry disclosed this in a statement signed by Kingsley O. Onuoha, for the Director of Information and Public Relations, explaining the eligibility criteria, payment process and measures to protect beneficiaries from fraud.

Nigerians selected for the NERSI grant will receive N50,000 without deductions, registration fees or repayment obligations. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Here are the six key questions and answers provided by the ministry.

1. Who is eligible for the N50,000 support?

The ministry said beneficiaries will be selected from the National Social Register and verified national identity records based on poverty and vulnerability criteria.

The selection exercise covers all six geopolitical zones.

It added that there is no application or registration process and that no individual or agent can influence the selection of beneficiaries.

2. How much will beneficiaries receive?

Each selected beneficiary will receive N50,000 as a federal government grant.

The ministry explained that the full amount would be credited without deductions. It is not a loan and beneficiaries will not be required to repay the money.

3. How will beneficiaries know they have been selected?

Selected beneficiaries will receive SMS notifications from one of the authorised digital financial service providers.

The message will contain instructions on how to accept the financial support.

4. How do beneficiaries access the money?

The ministry said beneficiaries should follow the instructions in the SMS received from their designated payment providers.

This may involve replying "YES" or dialling the provider's designated USSD code to give consent and access the money.

The approved payment platforms and their corresponding USSD codes are:

Payment platform USSD code ALAT by Wema Bank 94523# MoMo PSB 6710# NairaGram 72600# OPay 95520# Moniepoint 557327#

Once consent is given, the N50,000 support will be credited directly to the beneficiary's mobile wallet.

The ministry added that beneficiaries can use the USSD services without a smartphone or internet connection.

5. Can anyone influence the selection or facilitate payment?

No. The ministry said beneficiary selection is automated and based on established eligibility criteria.

It stressed that no government official, agent or third party can influence the process.

There is also no application or registration process, and nobody can pay to secure inclusion or fast-track payment.

6. Is there any fee or registration link?

No. Beneficiaries are not required to pay any fee, register through an agent or click on a link to receive the support.

The ministry said genuine notifications would come from the authorised payment providers listed above.

It also advised Nigerians never to disclose their Personal Identification Number (PIN), One-Time Password (OTP) or Bank Verification Number (BVN) to anyone, Punch reports.

The NERSI grant is not a loan, and beneficiaries will receive the full N50,000 without repayment obligations. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Anyone demanding money in exchange for the grant is attempting to commit fraud, it warned.

For enquiries or complaints, beneficiaries can contact the official NERSI helpline on 0700-022-2222.

The ministry said the intervention would be delivered with transparency, accountability and dignity, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

MTN's MoMo announces USSD code for N50k grant

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that MTN's MoMo Payment Service Bank (MoMo PSB) has announced how Nigerians selected for the N50,000 monthly cash support can receive their payments through its platform.

The payment service bank said it is supporting the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) by providing a secure digital channel for the disbursement of funds to eligible beneficiaries.

Source: Legit.ng