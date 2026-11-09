Yvonne Jegede Glows as Mystery Man Flies Into Lagos on Private Jet for Quick Date
- Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede shared a video from a surprise date with her mystery man who flew into Lagos
- The Edo-born star has been visibly radiant lately, and the private jet visit appears to be the reason behind her glow
- Yvonne described the romantic gesture as the perfect way to kick off her week
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Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede is not hiding how happy she is right now, and her latest social media post makes it clear why.
The Edo-born movie star took to her social media page to share a video capturing fun moments from a date with her mystery man, who pulled out all the stops by flying into Lagos on a private jet just to spend time with her.
Yvonne Jegede's Mystery Man Makes a Grand Entrance
The chocolate-skinned actress has been glowing visibly in recent times, and this surprise visit appears to be a big part of the story.
Rather than a planned trip or long-distance arrangement, her man made an impromptu move, touching down in Lagos solely for a quick date before presumably heading back out.
Clearly moved by the gesture, Yvonne gushed over the experience on her page, writing:
"When he flies in for a quick date, it's a good way to start my week."
Who is Yvonne Jegede dating?
The actress has kept the identity of her new partner firmly under wraps, offering fans little beyond glimpses of the happiness he brings her. What is evident, however, is that the relationship seems to be going well, with Yvonne radiating a joy that has been hard to miss.
Yvonne, who was previously married to fellow actor Abounce, with whom she shares a son, appears to have found love again, and her followers have been rooting for her ever since she began dropping subtle hints about a special someone in her life.
The private jet date has only turned up the heat on the curiosity surrounding who this mystery man could be.
See her Instagram post below:
Yvonne Jegede dragged over outfit to burial
Legit.ng had reported that a video showing how actress Yvonne Jegede attended the Service of Songs of the late actor Alexx Ekubo at the Monarch Event Centre had surfaced online.
Family members of the actor were thrown into mourning following his passing as they gathered for his Service of Songs.
The actress was wearing a white gown, which many were not happy about as they dragged her.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.