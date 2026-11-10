Wumi Toriola confronted a content creator at the Five Figurines movie premiere in Lagos on Sunday, November 8

The actress noticed the content creator recording her while she was trying to adjust her outfit on the red carpet

The incident has sparked debate online about how content creators behave around celebrities at public events

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola did not hold back when a content creator crossed a line at a Lagos movie premiere over the weekend.

The actress was among the celebrities who turned up for the Five Figurines premiere on Sunday, November 8. She had just arrived at the venue and was mingling with colleagues and media personnel when she stepped towards the red carpet to take photos.

Wumi Toriola confronted a content creator filming her as she adjusted her outfit at Lagos event. Credit: wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

As she positioned herself for pictures, Toriola noticed a part of her skirt had shifted. She moved to fix her outfit, expecting the cameras to give her a moment. Instead, she realised a content creator nearby was still filming.

Wumi Toriola lashes out on the red carpet

Visibly irritated, the actress turned on the content creator with a sharp, sarcastic remark, suggesting they point the camera directly under her thigh if they were that eager for footage. The content creator could be heard offering an apology in the background as the actress made her feelings clear.

The clip has since circulated on social media, with many viewers weighing in on whether the content creator was in the wrong for continuing to film during such a private moment.

Wumi Toriola’s red-carpet moment turned tense when a camera stayed on her. Credit: wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

The video showing the moment Wumi Toriola confronted a content creator is below:

What fans said about Wumi Toriola

Here are some of the reactions online:

@OjerindeOladapo wrote:

"The camera man saw her adjusting her cloth but he felt that was the best time to place the camera there, so he deserves the back clash"

@dejito_ reacted:

"The content person had it coming"

@Tweetdecatalyst commented:

"Wumi wey no get filter for mouth. She will give you wotowoto"

@Donmuid said:

"This lady no get chill"

@HarryWilli21602 wrote:

"I'm sure you know the other girl has a name too 😏"

Wumi Toriola shed tears over YouTube channel crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola cried in a heartbreaking video as she opened up about serious technical difficulties affecting her YouTube channel, Wumi Toriola TV.

The actress said she had spent weeks trying to resolve the issue privately and refused to blame anyone. She explained that she owed her fans an update after many questioned her absence from the platform.

Source: Legit.ng