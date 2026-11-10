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Singapore Explains 1 Thing Permanent Residents Cannot Do Until They Become Citizens
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Singapore Explains 1 Thing Permanent Residents Cannot Do Until They Become Citizens

by  Muhammed Hammed Olayinka
2 min read
  • Singapore's government clarified the voting rights distinction between permanent residents and full citizens
  • The clarification confirmed that permanent residents must first obtain citizenship before they can participate in elections
  • Only Singaporean citizens hold the right to vote, leaving permanent residents without electoral participation

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Singapore has drawn a clear line between what permanent residents and full citizens are permitted to do within the country, specifically when it comes to participating in elections.

The government confirmed that the right to vote is exclusively reserved for Singaporean citizens.

Singapore explains 1 difference between permanent residents and citizens
Singapore lists 1 major right foreigners gain only after becoming citizens. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/RODGER BOSCH/syahrir maulana
Source: Getty Images

Voting rights in Singapore explained

Foreigners who have been granted permanent resident status do not qualify to cast a ballot in any election until they have gone through the process of obtaining full citizenship.

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The distinction means that permanent residents, regardless of how long they have lived and worked in the country, remain ineligible to participate in the electoral process. Voting is treated as a privilege tied to citizenship, not to residency status.

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What permanent residents must do to vote

For permanent residents who wish to have a say in the country's elections, the path forward is clear: they must apply for and be granted Singaporean citizenship before they can register as voters. Only after citizenship is confirmed does the right to vote become available to them.

Canada names 2 rights reserved for citizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Canada had explained two major restrictions that apply to permanent residents until they become citizens.

The government stated that PR holders cannot vote or contest for political office and are also barred from certain jobs that require high-level security clearance.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka avatar

Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng

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