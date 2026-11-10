Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal attended a recent event where she was captured speaking to the press

A video of the actress went viral, drawing widespread attention to her appearance

Nigerians flooded the comments section with strong opinions about how the star looked

Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has found herself at the centre of online chatter after footage from a recent event appearance made the rounds on social media.

The actress was at the event where cameras caught her speaking to members of the press.

Moyo Lawal sparks mixed reactions with her latest public appearance. Credit: @moyolawal

Source: Instagram

It was a routine moment, until the video went viral and commenters began weighing in on how she looked, with many expressing surprise and concern.

See the viral video of Moyo from Instagram below:

Fans React to Moyo Lawal's Look

The clip stirred heated debate across platforms, with a large portion of the comments focusing on what viewers described as a striking change in her appearance.

Here are some of the reactions:

@snazzys_nuggets wrote:

"Does she have real friends? This is getting out of hand."

@chivaswhiskey11 commented:

"I thought this person was wearing a mask"

@titilayo.lawrence.12 said:

"They for arrest the makeup artist 😢"

@sabjoz shared:

"Moyo used to be so pretty! What happened??? She looks nothing like Moyo anymore; I grew up loving her gorgeous giggles then! WRGO???"

@shemmylore30__ joked:

"She be like Teletubbie😂😂😂😂"

@nonchalant_229 added:

"Be like today na Halloween 👻 party ooo😂🚶🏿🚶🏿"

Voices of support for Moyo Lawal

Not everyone in the comments section was critical. Some users pushed back against the negativity and called for more empathy towards the actress.

@mrnogaa responded to the mockers:

"you wey lie down, hold phone with right hand dey laugh as you dey read comments, i greet you o"

@iam_bilz offered:

"For those of us who have alot to say but decided to keep cool God will continue to bless you 🙏"

@abiolavj100 also defended the actress, writing:

"Many Nigerians are just mean people who love to project their insecurities onto others"

Fans and critics react to Moyo Lawal’s outfit at recent event. Photo: moyolawalofficial

Source: Instagram

Moyo Lawal addresses leaked bedroom video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Moyo Lawal reacted to her leaked bedroom video that surfaced in 2023.

She said the incident affected her career badly and forced her to step back while dealing with the backlash and public judgment.

The actress later shared that she avoided interviews during that period and credited her friends and family for supporting her through the difficult time.

Source: Legit.ng