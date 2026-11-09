Adewale Adeleke's Instagram account was hacked, and adult content was posted without his knowledge

Davido's elder brother recovered his account and issued a public statement addressing the attack

The hack sparked reactions and speculation from many of his fans and followers

Adewale Adeleke, the elder brother of Afrobeats superstar Davido, has broken his silence after his Instagram account was compromised on Sunday, November 8, with the hacker posting explicit adult content on his page.

In a statement shared after he regained access to the account, Adeleke confirmed that his page had been breached and that adult material was uploaded during the period it was under the control of the attackers. He urged his followers to disregard anything that was posted or sent in the 12 hours prior to his recovery of the account.

Davido's elder brother breaks silence after his Instagram account was hacked. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Adewale Adeleke speaks out after attack

Visibly shaken by the incident, Adewale went beyond the technical details and addressed what he described as a targeted attempt to tarnish his image. He insisted he had not provoked anyone, saying he lives quietly with his wife and children and has not offended any individual.

"I don't know what I did to anyone. I stay by myself, I have a good time with my wife and kids, and I haven't offended anyone," he wrote.

He also took a moment to thank fans and followers who quickly reached out to alert him about the suspicious activity on his page, adding that their support meant a great deal to him.

Closing his statement on a defiant note, Adeleke declared:

"ONE THING IS FOR SURE — NO ONE CAN AND WILL BRING ME DOWN."

Davido's brother, Adewale Adeleke, has regained control of his hacked Instagram account. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's brother's statement after his Instagram page was attacked is below:

Netizens react to Davido's brother's post

The hack drew significant attention from many social media users. Here is what fans had to say:

@merced_estar wrote:

"They were looking for messages so they can find what to talk about online since they make their money from online views. God pass them"

@certified_aia commented:

"You all commenting I knew you was hacked …. You better say the truth on what's your mind 😂😂😂"

@ojite_25 said:

"Na Adeleke enemies dey run am, we know.."

@rock_p_of_nigeria reacted:

"I still no believe seh "

@chilujrr stated:

"Benefit boys are not happy"

@iam_integral wrote:

"Cos of brand new Maybach + Lambo. Na Bad belle people"

Davido's brother buys two new cars

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adewale Adeleke announced the arrival of not one but two luxury vehicles at the same time.

Adewale posted a video to his X and Instagram accounts with a simple caption: "2 at once!"

The clip showed a delivery truck unloading a silver Lamborghini Urus and a dark Mercedes-Maybach, which were then parked side by side in an outdoor lot.

Source: Legit.ng