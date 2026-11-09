Portable discussed the royalty split behind his breakout hit song Zazu Zeh during a live session shared on Instagram in November 2026

Olamide initially requested a certain percentage based on his contribution, but Portable later adjusted the figure upward

The singer's candid disclosure about how much he kept for himself has set social media buzzing among fans

Portable, the outspoken Nigerian street-hop singer, has opened up about how earnings from his landmark hit Zazu Zeh were split among the key contributors, naming rapper Olamide, dancer Poco Lee and the song's producer, Kogbagidi, among those who received a share.

In a live session video shared on his Instagram page on November 9, 2026, Portable walked followers through the financial arrangement behind one of the songs that launched him into the Nigerian mainstream.

Portable explains how he distributes earnings from Zazu Zeh and Olamide's contribution to the hit song. Photo: portablebaeby/olamide/poco_lee

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, Olamide's initial request was modest: 16 per cent, pegged to the 16 bars he contributed to the track.

The producer was allocated 20 per cent. However, Portable said he felt giving Olamide Baddo only 16 per cent was beneath the respect the rapper deserved, so he voluntarily bumped it up.

In his own words during the session:

"Olamide was the one who backed me up for my royalties when Zazu dropped. He initially asked for 16% because he gave me 16 bars, while the producer got 20%. But I later increased Olamide's share to 20% because I felt 16% was too small for someone like him. I gave Poco Lee 30% and kept 30% for myself."

The figures Portable shared leave Poco Lee as the single largest individual recipient at 30 per cent, equal to what Portable kept for himself.

Watch Portable speak about his song's royalties in the Instagram video below:

Fans react to Portable's candid disclosure

The clip quickly gained traction online, with many fans reacting to the singer's characteristic openness.

@nana_rf2 wrote:

"Sha no keep your secret 🤫 for portable hand"

@joke_alabi_ reacted:

"Argh Portable 😂 What's secret to you sef?"

@hardez_t commented:

"Na why I love Portable be this. ❤️❤️🙌🙌"

@adebukolakolapo1 said:

"Portable na example of if you put me for talk I go talk ooo 😂😂😂"

@vikkyabide shared:

"There is still detail behind these royalties. And I trust portable, he will still shill us more 😂😂🤣 Werey olorin😅😅 We don get this portable already. We no get choice😅😅 We go dey manage am dey go like that😂😂"

Portable details how he shares Zazu Zeh royalties after the song boosts his recognition in the Nigerian music industry. Photo: portablebaeby/olamide/poco_lee

Source: Instagram

Moment Portable fled from the boxing ring

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video capturing the dramatic moment Nigerian singer Portable walked out of the ring during his fight against actor Charles Okocha had sparked reactions online.

In the footage, Portable appeared unwilling to continue the bout as he walked away from the ring before the final round. His manager, BabyLuv, was seen desperately pleading with the singer to return and complete the fight.

Fans laughed at the music star because of how he used to boast about his prowess when it came to boxing matches with any other celebrity.

Source: Legit.ng