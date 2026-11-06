Actress Kate Henshaw called out Minister of Power Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe in a fiery video posted on Friday, November 5, 2026

Henshaw questioned the billions and trillions reportedly invested in Nigeria's power sector with little to show for it

The actress mocked claims that Nigerians had asked the minister to slow down electricity supply, demanding names and numbers of such people

Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has taken her frustration to Instagram, delivering a scathing rebuke of Nigeria's Minister of Power, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, over the country's persistent electricity crisis.

In the video, which was posted on Friday, November 5, 2026, the actress did not hold back, questioning what she described as outright lies from the minister and demanding accountability for the billions of naira poured into the power sector with nothing to show for it.

Kate Henshaw questions the Minister of Power in Nigeria over poor electricity supply. Photo credit@ka8henshaw/@josephtogbe

Source: Instagram

"The lies you people tell"

Henshaw opened her rant by describing how electricity in her area only appears for a few minutes before cutting off. What particularly set her off was a reported statement from the minister suggesting that some Nigerians had contacted him asking that power supply be slowed down because food in their freezers was freezing.

"I need the names and numbers of these people that called you and said you should turn off the lights, or you should slow down, or whatever it is you imagined they told you," she said, dripping with sarcasm.

She went further to mock the state of power supply in 2026, noting that Nigerians have been forced to run homes like mini power stations, combining generators, inverters, and solar panels just to get through the day.

Kate Henshaw shares what will happen to the Minister of Power over poor electricity in Nigeria. Photo credit@h8henshaw

Source: Instagram

She joked that the next logical step would be moving near a river to build personal hydroelectric systems or installing windmills for support.

The movie star also aimed at the minister's predecessor, accusing them of raising electricity tariffs repeatedly before exiting office, and suggesting that the current minister, while perhaps not hiking tariffs, is simply offering darkness instead.

"You may not have increased tariffs, but there's no light, so you're lying," she said bluntly.

The veteran actress closed with a weary prayer, saying she had deliberately stayed away from commenting on national issues for most of the year but that Nigeria had pushed her to her limit.

She said God would judge those in government, before imagining that Nigerians who die and reach heaven should be given a free pass to relaxation, saying simply, "I am from Nigeria."

Watch the Instagram video of Kate Henshaw calling out the Minister of Power as she speaks about electricity in Nigeria:

Fans react to Kate Henshaw's rant

The video quickly drew thousands of comments from Nigerians who shared her frustration:

@arthurscottoriginal wrote:

"We are tired ooo. No light ooo"

@luckygodday1 commented:

"The earlier we start talking, the better for all"

@special_fredrick said:

"Freezer is for cooking I tire abeg."

@obirianthonia shared:

"Nothing is working again in this country God abeg oo imagine my 3 years old daughter has been shouting nepa bring the light nepa bring the light for the past 4 days in my area. Children are on midterm break they could not even enjoy their midterm break because there is no light. Everywhere just hot as if we are doing practice for hellfire"

@donking19uk noted:

"In his own words...'If I dont give you constant power for 4 year, dont vote for me'...apc and their disposable data boys...need we say more?"

@hypemanguru reacted:

"They are treating us like we are animals in this country"

@big_joee wrote:

"God will not judge anybody ooo. We should keep on folding our hands and hoping in God."

Ituah Ighodalo speaks about marrying Kate Henshaw

Legit.ng reported that Pastor Ituah Ighodalo had granted an interesting interview on Upgradetv where he was asked about his plan to remarry.

The clergy stated that his late wife's spirit still follows him everywhere he goes, and he loved her dearly before her death.

He noted that he was not aware that he was interested in the actress and sent a message to the blogger who wrote about it.

Source: Legit.ng