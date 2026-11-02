A viral clip from Peller's live stream showed the influencer introducing himself as Jesus Christ, triggering a heated argument on camera

His guest confronted Peller about the stunt, warning that his 17 million followers made such behaviour irresponsible

Peller doubled down during the exchange, revealing he is a traditionalist and threatening to dress as an Imam the following day

Nigerian content creator Peller has found himself at the centre of online backlash after a clip from one of his live streams went viral on November 1, 2026, showing him referring to himself as Jesus Christ.

In the footage, Peller greeted his guest not with his usual name but with "Jesus Christ," a move that immediately ignited a tense on-camera confrontation. The guest, visibly upset, refused to let it slide and pushed back hard.

Peller dresses like Jesus Christ on live stream and he asked his guest to call him the same. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller's guest confronts him live

The guest made clear he considered the moment deeply disrespectful, pointing out that Peller commands an audience of 17 million followers and therefore carries a responsibility to those watching.

The guest repeatedly insisted that mocking religion was unacceptable regardless of intent.

Peller's defence was that he was simply wearing a white and red costume with a wig and questioned why that alone meant he was claiming to be Jesus.

Peller breaks into an argument with his guest on live stream as he calls himslef Jesus Christ. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian streamer argued that nobody alive actually knows what Jesus looked like, making any comparison absurd.

When pushed on his faith, Peller declared that he is a traditionalist who practises juju, not Christianity. He then went further, saying he planned to appear as an Imam the following day, a comment that visibly alarmed his guest and the other person in the stream, who warned Peller he was "digging himself into a hole."

Peller argues with his guests on live stream

Peller's defence did not satisfy his guest, who repeatedly stated that religion is not a subject for comedy regardless of the costume or the context.

Peller, however, pushed back by saying that even Jesus himself would not want people fighting on his behalf, and that taking life too seriously was the real problem.

Here is the X video of Peller speaking about being Jesus Christ:

Fans react to Peller's Jesus Christ claim

The clip quickly made its rounds, and many Nigerians online had strong opinions:

@Bustybnumber1 wrote:

"If e easy be a public figure be one, all una need is perfection in the character of every human hypocrite,"

@Ezewito said:

"Does he even have a brain?"

@Emekaoranyeli commented:

"Not sometimes... every time....even Jarvis don tire for am."

@Call me Collins wrote:

"The problem with Peller is that sometimes his mouth moves faster than his brain."

Osupa Saheed's outfit at Peller's wedding trends

Legit.ng reported that Fuji star Saheed Osupa was among the celebrities who graced Peller and Jarvis’ white wedding, held on Saturday, August 8, 2026, in Lekki, Lagos.

The Fuji musician also thrilled guests with a performance at the star-studded ceremony. Osupa, however, drew particular attention when he arrived, and his outfit at the venue- a black blazer, white shirt, and black trousers- appeared noticeably oversized.

His distinctive walk as he made his way into the wedding venue quickly caught the attention of fans online, with many sharing their observations about his appearance.

Source: Legit.ng