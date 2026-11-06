Popular content creator Cute Abiola posted an emotional video on November 5, 2026, addressing President Tinubu over Nigeria's crippling electricity situation and unbearable heat

The content creator said his solar power system, meant to serve as a backup, had also stopped working amid Nigeria's power crisis

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with mixed reactions, many sharing their own frustrations over the situation

Popular content creator Cute Abiola, also known as Lawyer Kunle, broke down on camera as he made a direct, emotional appeal to President Bola Tinubu over Nigeria's crippling electricity situation and suffocating heat.

He shared the video on both X and Instagram on November 5, 2026, drawing widespread attention from Nigerians who identified deeply with his frustration.

Nigerian comedian Cute Abiola calls out Tinubu over heat and poor electricity. Photo: thecuteabiola/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Cute Abiola repeatedly addressed the president, switching between English and Nigerian Pidgin to drive home the severity of his ordeal.

His central complaint was that the solar power system he had installed as a fallback against the unreliable national grid had completely stopped functioning, leaving him with no alternative whatsoever.

"Solar sef dey off," he lamented, pleading for Tinubu to intervene as the conditions had grown too difficult to bear.

Nigeria's electricity crisis

Nigeria has struggled with power generation and distribution for decades.

Frequent and prolonged outages push millions of households and businesses toward generators and solar installations. Still, these alternatives are often expensive to maintain and, as Cute Abiola's situation shows, not always reliable.

His tearful appeal touched a nerve because it captured something many Nigerians experience daily: investing heavily in backup power, only to find that it too lets them down.

Watch Cute Abiola speak on epileptic power supply and heat in the Instagram video below:

Fans react as Cute Abiola calls out Tinubu over electricity issues, heat

The post drew a flood of responses from followers who shared a range of emotions:

@ib_cfc wrote:

"Shebi when we dey complain una no talk. Una seff don dey face am. Make una see wetin we dey face."

@fynelink said:

"So na Tinubu go manage your solar system for you abi who told you solar is not used even in the most advanced countries of the world..."

@hazzanpo commented:

"Person way dey suffer no dey do pink lips 😭"

@Skylorda3ecu reacted:

"Omoh olofar oo. See as egbon dey sweat, this heat too much. Fr"

@Odus576816 wrote:

"Na everybody he go touch make una no worry egbon. 😂"

@Omolatest1 said:

"Las last everybody go dey alright."

@Emirdaroyalboi shared:

"This country don finish, this is not laughing matter, rich people don become poor, no business is moving, Walahi."

Content creator Cute Abiola expresses frustration over heat and poor electricity as he makes an emotional appeal to President Tinubu for intervention. Photo: thecuteabiola/officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Cute Abiola appeals to Broda Shaggi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian Cute Abiola shared an emotional message to Broda Shaggi, saying the entertainment industry missed his presence after he was absent from Peller and Jarvis’ wedding in Lagos.

He described Broda Shaggi as the life of the party and praised his ability to bring energy to any gathering before urging him to return soon.

Broda Shaggi had largely stayed away from public events since reports emerged in March 2026 that he was shot while filming a skit near Sango-Ota, although the police said they had no record of the incident.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng