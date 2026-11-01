Channels TV anchor Seun Okinbaloye addressed public backlash over his warning about election rigging ahead of the 2027 general elections

Okinbaloye said his warning did not name any political party, accuse any candidate, or identify any sponsor

The clarification drew mixed reactions from Nigerians, with some defending the journalist and others accusing him of damage control

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Channels Television anchor Seun Okinbaloye on Sunday, November 1, 2026, defended a warning he had issued about election rigging ahead of Nigeria's 2027 general elections, saying the statement was not directed at any political party, candidate, or sponsor.

Okinbaloye said his earlier remarks had been widely misread.

Nigerians divided, with some backing Okinbaloye and others accusing him of damage control. Photo credit: @seunokin

Source: Twitter

He pushed back against criticism that the statement was politically motivated or targeted.

Speaking on Sunday Politics @Channelstv on Sunday, November 1, 2026, he said:

"My warning named no political party, accused no candidate, and identified no sponsor," he said.

The clarification came after his initial comments drew significant public attention, with many Nigerians questioning whether he had implied that election manipulation was already underway and, if so, why he had not named those responsible.

Mixed reactions to the clarification

The response on social media was divided. Some viewers supported Okinbaloye's right to speak on electoral integrity, while others argued the clarification missed the point of the original concern.

@PeterLanlehin wrote:

"Nobody saying you accuse any political party. You categorically alleged that the election has been rigged and you put the integrity of INEC at stake. You should know better."

@governance_101 took a similar view:

"Your warning was wrongly directed and sounded like a well organised job. According to your own words, rigging has already started, meaning you have the information as a journalist and you know those who are involved in the rigging but instead of calling out those who are doing the rigging to stop it, you now directed your message to those going for Town Hall Meetings. Haba! My brother, even you check it now."

@olochenice was more direct:

"@seunokin So you think that was a warning? Go and listen to the statement again, you are just doing damage control now. 'Rigging has already started' and you in that statement directed your message to those going to townhall meetings, we know what you are doing SEUN."

Not everyone was critical. @thelivingmajor wrote:

"Thank you for this clarity, you're just simply doing your job. Posterity will remember your name. Love for country supersedes personal gain and interest."

@Fallingwat55177 added: "I love your courage. Stand by your words. INEC is corrupt. We must hold them accountable. Enough."

INEC also drawn into the debate

Several users shifted focus to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), questioning why the body had not responded more forcefully to concerns about staff conduct and register irregularities.

@Wowplusnews wrote:

"By now @inecnigeria is supposed to have identified those officers and bring them out instead of that @inecnigeria is just keeping Nigerians quiet as if it's above the law."

@SOSNigeria noted:

"Every other party has condemned the irregularities in the voters register except the APC. What does that tell you?"

@mackayman22 raised a broader concern:

"In an insane society, electoral body who accept that some staff who by virtue of the office they occupy are using it to serve political motives should have by now identified those staff involved and prosecuted them according to law."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi said INEC officials and anyone involved in rigging would face prosecution under his watch

Timi Frank warns Tinubu, INEC against rigging

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Timi Frank raised an alarm over alleged AI-generated names and photos in Nigeria's national voter register ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former APC spokesman accused INEC of failing to publish the voter register within the 90-day window required by the Electoral Act 2026.

Frank called on the US, UK, and EU to engage Nigerian authorities early to help protect the credibility of the 2027 general election.

Source: Legit.ng