Billionaire Femi Otedola hosted a private dinner in honour of Lagos Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, calling him the incoming governor

Otedola disclosed that he and Hamzat shared a bunk bed at boarding school 49 years ago, describing him as a man of the highest integrity

Business titans Aliko Dangote and Abdul Samad Rabiu were among the prominent guests at the gathering

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has offered a rare glimpse into his long-standing bond with Lagos State Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, tracing it back nearly five decades to their shared boarding school days.

Taking to his X account on Monday, October 19, 2026, Otedola described hosting a dinner the previous evening in Hamzat's honour, during which he referred to the deputy governor as "the incoming Governor of Lagos State."

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola and Lagos deputy governor Obafemi Hamzat share a decades-long friendship dating back to their boarding school days. Photo: realfemiotedola/drobafemihamzat

Source: Instagram

In his post, Femi Otedola wrote that the two men had shared a bunk bed at boarding school 49 years ago and that his understanding of Hamzat's character over the years had been shaped by "honesty, sincerity, fairness and strong moral principles."

The dinner brought together some of the country's most powerful business figures, including Aliko Dangote and Abdul Samad Rabiu, signalling a notable show of support from Nigeria's corporate elite ahead of the 2027 governorship race.

Obafemi Hamzat's road to the 2027 Lagos governorship

Obafemi Hamzat has been serving as deputy governor since 2019 under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

With Sanwo-Olu's second term set to end in 2027, Hamzat has emerged as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Lagos State governorship election.

He secured the party's ticket as a consensus choice and subsequently won its primary, with President Bola Tinubu and APC structures lending their backing to his candidacy.

The APC has governed Lagos continuously for more than two decades.

Check out Femi Otedola's X post below:

Nigerians react to Femi Otedola's post

The post generated lively discussion on X, with users weighing in on everything from the schoolboy connection to the political implications of the dinner.

@marvtheblogger wrote:

"The observation is that this their generation put themselves on...we the present and the next one's need to learn alot from them...see pure & konfam networking oooo"

@Brightamy4lyf commented:

"kai see relationship! room mates and both are well to do today. May Vod grants be this type of friendship"

@GreatDeximal noted:

"No gubernatorial candidates has received so much acceptance in this electoral cycle"

@t4tao_ added:

"Una see as dem dey align already. If you like still dey there dey think say any other person go win for Lagos."

@OhucheP56379 offered a more cautious take:

"All these oligarchs, incoming? Na you make am incoming? Let the voice of the people be heard through the ballot. I love you so much sir but we need a better lagos and a better Nigeria"

Femi Otedola praises Obafemi Hamzat’s integrity as the Lagos deputy governor receives support ahead of the 2027 governorship election. Photo: realfemiotedola

Source: Instagram

Femi Otedola restricts comments on Tinubu post

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that billionaire businessman Femi Otedola shared a photo of his private dinner meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Paris and praised the president’s economic reforms.

He highlighted Nigeria’s stock market performance, foreign direct investment, foreign exchange market and foreign reserves, which he said stood at about $55 billion.

However, some Nigerians criticised his assessment of the economy, while a check by Legit.ng showed that Otedola had restricted access to the post’s comment section.

Source: Legit.ng