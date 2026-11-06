FG blames gas shortages, maintenance and low water levels for worsening outages, while saying there is no major national grid failure

Abuja Disco received the largest allocation, but figures show power allocated at one moment, not actual supply hours

Government cleared 44 stranded equipment containers, as consumers wait for a timeline on repairs and steadier electricity

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Electricity consumers in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun, Kwara and Oyo are facing renewed power outages, prompting the Federal Government to explain the worsening supply situation amid growing frustration among households and businesses.

The disruptions have also raised concerns among customers on premium electricity tariffs, particularly Band A consumers who are expected to receive at least 20 hours of electricity daily.

FG gives reasons for worsening power outages across Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, attributed the declining supply to gas shortages, maintenance challenges and reduced electricity generation from hydropower plants.

The development comes as Ikeja Electric continues to face complaints over unreliable supply, with affected customers demanding explanations for prolonged outages.

FG explains worsening electricity supply shortages

In a statement issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Adeola Adelabu, the minister acknowledged that several affected locations had previously experienced improvements before the latest setbacks.

He explained that preliminary investigations showed no evidence of a major systemic failure of the national grid.

Instead, operational challenges across the electricity supply chain, inadequate gas supply to thermal stations and reduced water inflows into hydroelectric reservoirs were identified as major constraints.

Tegbe said the government was working with the Transmission Company of Nigeria, the Nigerian Independent System Operator and distribution companies to restore electricity supply.

He acknowledged the difficulties facing Nigerians, particularly businesses struggling with rising operating costs.

The minister also directed relevant agencies to accelerate maintenance and provide regular updates on restoration efforts.

Abuja, Ikeja, Ibadan receive electricity allocations

Latest electricity distribution figures showed that Nigeria's 11 distribution companies received a combined allocation of 2,926 megawatts as of 4:41 pm on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company received the largest allocation at 633MW, representing approximately 21.6% of the total.

Ibadan Disco followed with 391MW, while Port Harcourt Disco received 320MW.

Benin Disco was allocated 264MW, Eko Disco 256MW, Enugu Disco 253 MW, and Ikeja Electric 249MW.

Kano received 173MW, Kaduna 167MW, Jos 146MW and Yola 74MW.

The figures reflect electricity allocated at that particular time rather than actual hours of supply delivered to consumers.

FG releases abandoned electricity equipment containers

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has begun recovering electricity equipment stranded at Nigerian ports, clearing an initial 44 containers from Apapa, Lagos.

The intervention followed President Bola Tinubu's directive to resolve longstanding disputes involving more than 300 containers, some reportedly abandoned since 2014, according to a report by Punch.

According to the minister, the Ministry of Power collaborated with the Nigeria Customs Service and Nigerian Ports Authority to reconcile outstanding charges and facilitate the release.

Technical experts will inspect the recovered equipment to determine which items remain suitable for deployment.

The latest intervention follows the Niger Delta Power Holding Company's recovery of 110 abandoned containers and 216 packages.

That exercise reportedly saved more than N30 billion and helped unlock approximately 470MW of generation capacity.

Power supply worsens; five states hit with outages as FG explains.

Source: Getty Images

Electricity consumers await stable power restoration

Despite the government's intervention, uncertainty remains over when normal electricity supply will return to affected communities.

The ministry has not disclosed the condition of the newly released equipment or provided a deployment timetable.

For households and businesses already grappling with high energy costs, the immediate concern remains whether the government's interventions will translate into longer electricity supply hours and fewer disruptions.

Ikeja Electric apologises 7 times in nine days

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ikeja Electric has come under renewed scrutiny after issuing seven public apologies within nine days over its inability to provide the minimum 20 hours of daily electricity promised to customers on Band A feeders.

The electricity distribution company repeatedly acknowledged supply failures in notices published on its official X handle between October 27 and November 4, 2026, raising concerns about persistent power disruptions across parts of Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng