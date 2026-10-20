Eniola Badmus took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 20, to address her behaviour during a recent podcast interview

The Nollywood actress admitted her reaction when Laide Bakare's name came up could have appeared dismissive to viewers

Badmus extended an olive branch to her colleague, choosing peace despite whatever differences exist between them

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has publicly reached out to her colleague Laide Bakare with an apology after her reaction during a podcast appearance sparked conversation online.

Badmus posted a written statement to her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 20, addressing the moment from her recent interview on Isbae U's podcast, where she visibly reacted when Bakare's name was brought up. The clip drew attention online after viewers noted her response appeared dismissive toward her fellow actress.

Actress Eniola Badmus pens heartfelt message to her colleague Laide Bakare. Credit: eniolabadmus/laidebakare/isbaeu

Source: Instagram

Eniola Badmus chooses peace

In the post, Badmus acknowledged that her behaviour may not have come across well to those watching. She did not shy away from taking responsibility, admitting that on reflection, her reaction warranted an apology.

"On reflection, I realise my reaction when Laide Bakare's name was mentioned during my recent interview could have come across as dismissive, and for that, I sincerely apologise," she wrote.

She went on to address Bakare directly, signalling a willingness to set aside whatever tension may exist between them.

"Laide, whatever our differences, I choose peace and I genuinely wish you well," Badmus added.

The post quickly captured attention, with comedian and content creator Isbae U among those who responded in the comments. The podcast host, whose interview triggered the conversation, wrote that love should lead and expressed affection for both actresses.

"Let love lead Na my interview go fix Nigeria in whole , I love you both so much , You both should give me a kiss," he wrote.

Actress Eniola Badmus has offered Laide Bakare an olive branch despite their differences. Credit: eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Laide Bakare fired back at Eniola Badmus, accusing her of being an ingrate.

See Eniola Badmus' apology to Laide Bakare below:

Netizens react to Laide Bakare's outfit

Legit.ng recalls reporting on how many people on social media reacted to Laide Bakare's outfit during her book launch.

During the book launch, the actress performed while rocking an unusual outfit, sharing with the audience how to make millions within months.

Source: Legit.ng