Enugu Air has secured approval for a proposed Lagos–London Gatwick route, with Omni-Blu Aviation named as its designated operator

No launch date, flight schedule, ticket prices or booking details have been announced

The proposed service could add competition to the Nigeria–UK route, where Air Peace began direct Lagos–London flights in 2024

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Enugu Air, the Enugu State-owned airline, has secured approval to operate flights between Lagos and London Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom, marking another development in Nigeria's international aviation industry.

The airline disclosed that Omni-Blu Aviation had been appointed as the designated operator for the route under a strategic partnership designed to support its international expansion.

Another Nigerian airline secures a London Gatwick slot, set to commence. Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

The development comes as Nigerian airlines seek to strengthen their presence on international routes, particularly the lucrative Nigeria-United Kingdom travel corridor.

If successfully launched, the service would provide passengers with another Nigerian airline option for travelling between Lagos and London.

Enugu Air moves into international aviation market

The approval represents a significant milestone for Enugu Air, which is seeking to expand its operations beyond domestic aviation.

According to the airline, the proposed Lagos-London Gatwick service is expected to improve connectivity between Nigeria and the United Kingdom while creating opportunities for passenger transportation, business travel and trade.

Under the arrangement, Omni-Blu Aviation will serve as the designated operator, providing operational support through the partnership.

However, the airline has not announced a commencement date, flight frequency, ticket prices or booking arrangements for the proposed service.

The approval, therefore, does not necessarily mean commercial flights will begin immediately, as additional operational requirements may need to be completed.

Governor Peter Mbah targets aviation expansion

Enugu Air linked the development to the aviation and economic transformation agenda of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah.

The state government has been pursuing initiatives aimed at positioning Enugu as an emerging destination for investment, tourism, business and international connectivity.

According to the airline, expanding its aviation footprint is expected to support these ambitions while strengthening Nigeria's participation in international air transportation.

Although the newly approved route connects Lagos directly with London, the development could also strengthen Enugu Air's long-term ambitions to establish a broader aviation network.

Air Peace faces potential new competition

The latest development comes after Air Peace established scheduled direct services between Lagos and London Gatwick in March 2024.

The airline's entry into the market marked a significant development for Nigerian aviation, offering travellers another option on a route historically dominated by foreign carriers.

Enugu Air's proposed entry could further expand passenger choices and intensify competition among airlines serving the United Kingdom.

Air Peace gets rival on the Lagos-London route as Enugu Air secures approval. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Industry observers generally consider increased competition beneficial to passengers, particularly where additional capacity encourages competitive fares and improved services.

However, the actual impact on ticket prices will depend on Enugu Air's eventual flight schedule, operating costs and commercial strategy.

For now, the approval signals another step towards expanding Nigerian airlines' participation in international aviation.

Nigerian airlines announce new airfares

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians hoping to fly home for the Christmas and New Year holidays face sharply higher costs, with economy tickets on some domestic routes now reaching N337,500 following fare increases of nearly 200% by several airlines.

Data pulled from airline booking platforms shows that tickets for flights departing on December 20 and 21, 2026, on routes linking Lagos and Abuja to South-East and South-South cities have climbed to between N196,000 and N337,500.

Source: Legit.ng