Finland's national police service has published the official fees for obtaining a passport, revealing two pricing tiers depending on how applicants choose to apply

Citizens applying electronically pay a reduced rate compared to those going through the standard process, with a difference of EUR 6 between the two options

The Finnish police also outlined key rules around passport use, including requirements that apply even to young children travelling abroad

Finland's national police service has published the official cost of obtaining a passport, offering a clear breakdown of what citizens pay for one of their most essential travel documents.

According to information published on the Finnish Police website, a standard passport costs EUR 48, while applicants who choose to apply electronically pay a reduced fee of EUR 42. The passport is typically valid for five years.

Finland passport cost: How much applicants pay for 5-year document. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How much a Finnish passport costs

The electronic application route offers a saving of EUR 6 compared to the traditional in-person process, a modest but notable difference for those looking to reduce costs.

Other identity documents carry separate fees: an identity card costs EUR 59, or EUR 53 when applied for electronically.

For context, other police-issued licences listed on the same page include a firearms permit at EUR 149 and certification as a security steward at EUR 82, placing the passport among the more affordable documents citizens can obtain.

Key rules Finnish passport holders must know

Beyond the fees, Finnish authorities have outlined several important conditions that govern how a passport may be used. Every traveller, including infants and young children, is required to hold their own individual passport.

A passport bearing a previous name cannot be used as a valid travel document following a legal name change, and citizens who can no longer be recognised from their passport photograph must apply for a new one regardless of when the document was issued.

Authorities also stress that an expired, broken, or damaged passport will not be accepted at border control. Anyone whose passport is lost or stolen is urged to contact the police immediately to protect their identity.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng