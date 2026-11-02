Sharon Adeleke, elder sister of Afrobeats star Davido, publicly called out a hairstylist who arrived nearly an hour late to a booked appointment

The stylist had charged Sharon a high fee for a basic install yet showed up around 9:00 AM for an 8:00 AM booking

Sharon ended up styling her own hair after the no-show, firing off a passionate warning to Nigerian vendors about valuing their clients

Sharon Adeleke, the elder sister of Afrobeats superstar Davido, has hit out at a hairstylist who turned up nearly an hour late to a pre-booked appointment, leaving her to sort out her own hair.

In a video that circulated on X on November 1, 2026, Sharon Adeleke described standing downstairs and waiting while the stylist, booked for 8:00 AM, did not show until around 9:00 AM.

Sharon Adeleke takes matters into her own hands after a hairstylist fails to arrive on time for her appointment. Photo: lifeofrona01

Source: Instagram

By the time the situation became clear, Sharon Adeleke had already picked up her own products and styled her hair herself.

She was visibly frustrated that the stylist arrived late despite charging a premium rate for what she described as a basic install.

Sharon directed part of her anger at the people around the stylist who offered nothing but apologies in response.

"The hair stylist that I booked for 8:00 shows up at 9:00, and thinks she's doing my own hair. It's because they've not met the new and improved me. I'm not putting up with anybody's [expletive] anymore. They charged me so much for a basic install, and then you have the audacity to be late? I'm here talking to the girls that, come on, what if this was somebody's wedding? And you know what these silly girls are telling me? 'Oh, sorry, ma'."

She continued:

"It's important that you learn to value your clients, and you learn to value your customers. Ah-ah, and you're now calling me now so that I'll now be late because of what? No, I'll change the hairstyle. It's not that deep; that's why I'm a wig person, I'm a wig master!"

Sharon Adeleke shares her unpleasant experience with a hairstylist after waiting nearly an hour for her appointment. Photo: lifeofrona01

Source: Instagram

Sharon Adeleke's history with hairstylists

This is not the first time Sharon Adeleke has dealt with unreliable hair professionals.

She previously explained that years of frustration with skilled stylists who were constantly fully booked pushed her to learn wig-making on her own.

That decision eventually gave birth to her business, Rona Wigs, which grew out of her need to create her own solutions before she began catering to others.

On the November 1 incident, Sharon made it clear she intends to expand her own skill set rather than remain dependent on stylists who do not respect their clients' time.

"And the only thing now is all these other hairstyles that I want to learn; I'll learn them," she said, signalling that her self-reliance is only set to grow.

Watch Sharon Adeleke speak in the X video below:

Sharon Adeleke shares Davido’s luxury past

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sharon Adeleke, Davido’s sister, shared a rare glimpse into the singer’s lavish lifestyle by displaying his old passport and boarding pass, noting he has never flown economy.

She also showcased family memorabilia, including her late mother’s chequebook from 1995 and her father’s banking success.

The video was filled with playful anecdotes, as Sharon recalled Davido’s mischievous childhood and highlighted their family’s history of wealth and achievement.

Source: Legit.ng