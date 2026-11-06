Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on November 5, 2026, that four new countries were added to its tourist visa eligibility list

Citizens of the four newly added countries can apply for eVisas, visas on arrival, and transit or stopover visas to enter Saudi Arabia

The tourist visa covers multiple purposes, including Umrah, exhibitions, conferences, and visits to relatives and friends

Saudi Arabia has opened its doors to travellers from four additional countries, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announcing on Thursday, November 5, 2026, that citizens of Mexico, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia are now eligible for tourist visas to enter the Kingdom.

The ministry said the four nationalities have been added to its approved list of countries whose citizens can obtain tourist visas for a range of purposes.

Saudi Arabia extends tourist visa access to nationals of four additional countries. Photo credit: Nathan Howard

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4 countries added to Saudi Arabia's tourist visa list

Citizens from the following countries now qualify for a Saudi tourist visa:

1. Mexico.

2. North Macedonia.

3. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

4. Serbia.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the official Visit Saudi website confirms that citizens of all four countries are eligible for eVisas, visas on arrival, and transit or stopover visas, with each category subject to its own conditions and requirements.

Saudi Arabia: What the visa covers

The tourist visa permits holders to enter Saudi Arabia for multiple purposes. These include attending events, performing Umrah, participating in exhibitions and conferences, and visiting relatives or friends within the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that all visits remain subject to Saudi Arabia's applicable regulations and instructions.

The expansion reflects Saudi Arabia's continued push to broaden its tourism sector under Vision 2030, the country's long-term economic diversification plan.

By adding nationalities from Latin America and the Balkans, the Kingdom is widening access beyond its traditional markets in Asia, Europe, and the Gulf region.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Saudi Arabia opened its doors for three categories of foreigners to secure gifted residency and permanent stay.

Country qualified for Saudi free 6-month visit visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia named a country eligible for its free visit visa for six months.

The directive was issued following King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud's instructions, which came in response to a request from the Chairman of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr Rashad Mohammed Al-Alimi.

The exercise, which began on Sunday, October 11, 2026, covers all regions of Saudi Arabia and is being implemented in cooperation with relevant government authorities.

Source: Legit.ng