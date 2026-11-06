Lizzy Anjorin and Yomi Fabiyi Set Tongues Wagging With Playful Reunion in Canada
- Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi crossed paths with colleague Lizzy Anjorin while both were in Canada
- Fabiyi shared a video of their reunion, gushing over the actress and her vibrant personality
- The meetup comes amid swirling rumours that Lizzy Anjorin is pregnant during her Canada trip
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Two Nollywood stars bumping into each other in Canada was not something fans expected this week, but that is exactly what happened when Yomi Fabiyi linked up with Lizzy Anjorin.
Fabiyi, who is currently in Canada, shared footage of the two actors hanging out together, making clear that the reunion brought him plenty of joy.
The lighthearted meetup quickly caught the attention of followers online, particularly given the timing of Lizzy's visit.
Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lizzy Anjorin is in Canada, with rumours circulating that she may be pregnant. The actress has not publicly addressed those claims, but her outing with Fabiyi has only added more fuel to the conversation around her.
Fabiyi heaps praise on Lizzy Anjorin
The actor made no effort to hide his enthusiasm about seeing his colleague again. In his caption accompanying the video,
Fabiyi described Lizzy as a bundle of energy and laughs, adding that the two had a genuinely fun time together.
"Nice seeing you again, Lizzy Anjorin. Lizzy is always full of life and fun. An actress par excellence. Owo mama Florida. I laughed to stupor. E don tey mate," he wrote.
His warm words painted a picture of two old friends picking up right where they left off, with no awkwardness despite the distance from home.
Lizzy Anjorin's Canada visit sparks buzz
Lizzy Anjorin has long been one of Nollywood's more colourful personalities, known for her outspoken nature both on screen and off it.
Her presence in Canada has drawn considerable attention, with fans speculating about the purpose of her trip.
Fabiyi's post appeared to confirm that she is in good spirits, whatever the reason for her stay. The actor's glowing assessment of her demeanour seems to suggest she is thoroughly enjoying herself abroad.
See their viral moments from Elon Musk's X below:
Lizzy Anjorin sprays money on Iyabo Ojo in resurfaced clip
Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, resurfaced online amid their messy feud.
In the clip, the two were at an event where Lizzy was seen joyfully spraying money on Iyabo as they both danced together.
Iyabo Ojo’s reaction in the video trended, and fans shared their opinions, expressing curiosity about what went wrong between the two.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.