Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi crossed paths with colleague Lizzy Anjorin while both were in Canada

Fabiyi shared a video of their reunion, gushing over the actress and her vibrant personality

The meetup comes amid swirling rumours that Lizzy Anjorin is pregnant during her Canada trip

Two Nollywood stars bumping into each other in Canada was not something fans expected this week, but that is exactly what happened when Yomi Fabiyi linked up with Lizzy Anjorin.

Fabiyi, who is currently in Canada, shared footage of the two actors hanging out together, making clear that the reunion brought him plenty of joy.

Lizzy Anjorin and Yomi Fabiyi leave fans talking with unexpected reunion. Credit: @lizzyanjorin, @yomifabiyi

Source: Instagram

The lighthearted meetup quickly caught the attention of followers online, particularly given the timing of Lizzy's visit.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Lizzy Anjorin is in Canada, with rumours circulating that she may be pregnant. The actress has not publicly addressed those claims, but her outing with Fabiyi has only added more fuel to the conversation around her.

Fabiyi heaps praise on Lizzy Anjorin

The actor made no effort to hide his enthusiasm about seeing his colleague again. In his caption accompanying the video,

Fabiyi described Lizzy as a bundle of energy and laughs, adding that the two had a genuinely fun time together.

"Nice seeing you again, Lizzy Anjorin. Lizzy is always full of life and fun. An actress par excellence. Owo mama Florida. I laughed to stupor. E don tey mate," he wrote.

His warm words painted a picture of two old friends picking up right where they left off, with no awkwardness despite the distance from home.

Lizzy Anjorin and Yomi Fabiyi trend after sharing lighthearted moments in Canada. Credit: @lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Anjorin's Canada visit sparks buzz

Lizzy Anjorin has long been one of Nollywood's more colourful personalities, known for her outspoken nature both on screen and off it.

Her presence in Canada has drawn considerable attention, with fans speculating about the purpose of her trip.

Fabiyi's post appeared to confirm that she is in good spirits, whatever the reason for her stay. The actor's glowing assessment of her demeanour seems to suggest she is thoroughly enjoying herself abroad.

See their viral moments from Elon Musk's X below:

Lizzy Anjorin sprays money on Iyabo Ojo in resurfaced clip

Legit.ng previously reported that an old video of Iyabo Ojo and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin, resurfaced online amid their messy feud.

In the clip, the two were at an event where Lizzy was seen joyfully spraying money on Iyabo as they both danced together.

Iyabo Ojo’s reaction in the video trended, and fans shared their opinions, expressing curiosity about what went wrong between the two.

Source: Legit.ng