Bishop David Oyedepo flew into Port Harcourt on November 5, 2026, ahead of a landmark church dedication ceremony

Pastor David Ibiyeomie's Hand of God Cathedral seats 120,000 worshippers and spans roughly 56,000 square metres

Nigerians flooded online with excitement over the historic event and the bond between the two church leaders

There was jubilation in Port Harcourt on the evening of November 5, 2026, as Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith Church Worldwide touched down in Rivers State ahead of one of the most anticipated church events in recent Nigerian history, the Hand of God Cathedral dedication.

Oyedepo arrived by private jet and was warmly received by Pastor David Ibiyeomie, founder of Salvation Ministries, along with a delegation of ministers.

Pastor David Ibiyeomie welcomes Bishop David Oyedepo ahead of the dedication of Salvation Ministries' massive Hand of God Cathedral. Photo: davidoyedepomin/david_ibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

The group then moved in a motorcade to the Hand of God Cathedral complex, where assembled church leaders welcomed them with applause.

Pastor David Ibiyeomie's Hand of God Cathedral dedication

The formal dedication of the Hand of God Cathedral is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on November 6 at Salvation Ministries' global headquarters along Km 10, Port Harcourt International Airport Road, Igwuruta, Rivers State. Bishop Oyedepo is set to lead the ceremony.

The cathedral, which can seat up to 120,000 worshippers, covers a footprint of approximately 56,000 square metres and features a distinctive five-wing design said to resemble an open hand.

What began as a smaller construction project was later expanded significantly, and the completed auditorium is considered one of the largest church buildings of its kind anywhere in the world.

Salvation Ministries extended invitations to believers across Nigeria and beyond to witness the milestone, which represents a defining moment for the Port Harcourt-based ministry that Ibiyeomie built over the years.

Much of the excitement surrounding the event has centred on the relationship between Bishop Oyedepo and Pastor Ibiyeomie, who is widely regarded as a spiritual son of the Bishop.

The occasion has been seen as a powerful symbol of that enduring mentorship playing out on a grand stage.

Watch Bishop David Oyedepo's arrival in Port Harcourt in the X video below:

Nigerians react to Bishop Oyedepo's arrival

Nigerians reacted with enthusiasm online to Oyedepo's arrival:

@PreciousChim123 wrote:

"The aura from bishop Oyedepo is crazy 🙏🙏🙏"

@Winner978321 commented:

"Is sweet to serve Jesus jare. God reward those who diligently seek him"

@Temidayo598 shared:

"Wow. This is very beautiful 😍"

@BomsDivine43761 posted:

"What a Blast🔥.... Today! We Rewrite History... 💯 All Glory be to God 💪"

Salvation Ministries' Hand of God Cathedral prepares for dedication as Bishop Oyedepo arrives at Pastor Ibiyeomie's church headquarters in Port Harcourt. Photo: david_ibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

Pastor Ibiyeomie warns Christians against unpaid tithes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor David Ibiyeomie urged Christians to pay their tithes before spending money on Christmas clothes and other festive activities, warning that neglecting the obligation could bring misfortune.

He recounted two incidents in which vehicle tyres burst and claimed both drivers had failed to pay their tithes, arguing that believers should not blame every difficulty on the devil.

The Salvation Ministries founder also criticised Christians who paid incorrect amounts and warned them against neglecting their tithes in December.

Source: Legit.ng