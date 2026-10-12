Sharon Adeleke, Davido’s sister, has explained why she is unwilling to spend excessively on clothes, including wedding outfits

She recalled that her husband paid $2,000 for her wedding dress, while she covered the outfits of 13 bridesmaids for less than $10,000 altogether

Sharon’s comments come after she spoke about discussing Davido’s spending habits with him, particularly his purchases of cars and jewellery

Sharon Adeleke, the entrepreneur and elder sister of Afrobeats star Davido, has shared details of her wedding expenses while explaining why she does not believe in spending excessively on clothes.

In a recent interview with The Fashion Round Table, Sharon said she was unwilling to pay huge sums for outfits, using her wedding dress and the clothing she bought for her bridal party as examples.

Davido’s sister explains why she is unwilling to spend excessively on clothes, including wedding outfits. Photo: @lifeofrona1/IG.

Source: Instagram

The mother of three explained that her husband paid $2,000 for her wedding gown, while she covered the outfits of her 13 bridesmaids and four to five hostesses.

Despite catering for the entire group, Sharon said her total spending remained below $10,000.

Davido's sister speaks about expensive clothes

Speaking during the interview, Sharon questioned the idea of spending as much as $10,000 on a wedding dress.

“I do not really believe in buying expensive clothes, me personally. I believe that there are some things that are worth it, so like when I hear that a wedding dress costs $10,000,” she said.

She recalled that her husband paid $2,000 for her gown, while she handled the other bridal outfits.

Sharon explained that her experience had shaped her attitude towards fashion and luxury spending.

She added that there were certain things she was no longer willing to spend heavily on, stressing that she did not believe in overly expensive clothes.

What Sharon said about Davido’s spending

Her comments come after she discussed her relationship with Davido and how she helps him manage his finances.

In an earlier interview, Sharon said she regularly speaks with her younger brother about his spending habits, particularly his purchases of cars and jewellery.

Watch the X video of Davido's sister here:

Reactions trail Davido's sister's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@IamtheOYE stated:

"Billionaire daughter spent less than 10,000 oooo, avoid poor women 84% are Feminists, don't let local Feminists whine you ooo.....Brotherhood be winning all the time!!"

@Edvinng wrote:

"She has tasted luxury and now she is seeing it as mid. But if you never taste luxury before, please don't use her to have hope cause both of you aren't the same thing."

Davido's sister recalls that her husband paid $2,000 for her wedding dress, while she covered the outfits of 13 bridesmaids for less than $10,000 altogether. Photo: @lifeofrona1/IG.

Source: Instagram

Sharon Adeleke shares Davido’s luxury past

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sharon Adeleke, Davido’s sister, shared a rare glimpse into the singer’s lavish lifestyle by displaying his old passport and boarding pass, noting he has never flown economy.

She also showcased family memorabilia, including her late mother’s chequebook from 1995 and her father’s banking success.

The video was filled with playful anecdotes, as Sharon recalled Davido’s mischievous childhood and highlighted their family’s history of wealth and achievement.

Source: Legit.ng