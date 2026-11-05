Qatar's amended labour law has extended the list of sectors where workers are banned from going on strike

The new law adds a broader category of facilities that the government can designate as vital through ministerial decision

Workers who defy the strike ban in vital sectors now face criminal penalties under the updated regulations

Qatar has tightened its rules on industrial action by imposing criminal penalties on workers who go on strike in sectors the government considers vital, under an amendment to the country's existing labour regulations.

The updated law retains the previous prohibition on strikes across key industries, including petroleum and gas and their related operations, electricity and water supply, ports, airports, transport, and hospitals.

Qatar strengthens strike regulations by imposing criminal penalties on workers who take industrial action in vital sectors. Credit: Anadolu/Getty

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Beyond these named sectors, the amendment introduces a wider provision that allows the government to extend the ban to other facilities it deems vital, through a ministerial decision.

Criminal penalties for striking workers

The most significant change under the new amendment is the introduction of criminal sanctions for workers who take strike action in prohibited sectors. Under the revised rules, any worker who participates in a strike in a vital sector now risks up to one year in prison, a fine ranging from QAR 2,000 to QAR 10,000 (roughly USD 550 to USD 2,750), or both.

Previously, the prohibition existed, but the new amendment adds direct criminal consequences, making enforcement considerably stricter than before.

Broader ministerial powers

The provision allowing ministerial designation of additional vital facilities gives Qatar's government significant flexibility to expand the scope of the strike ban beyond the sectors already named in the law.

This means industries not currently listed could be brought under the same prohibitions through administrative action, without requiring a full legislative amendment.

Qatar has previously faced international scrutiny over its labour practices, particularly regarding the rights of migrant workers who make up a large share of the country's workforce. The new criminal penalties apply regardless of a worker's nationality.

Qatar announces mandatory training certificate for migrant workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar has introduced a new requirement that migrant workers in specific professions must hold a training and examination certificate before they can be employed in the country.

Source: Legit.ng