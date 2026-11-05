Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala surprised her former teenage coach with a brand new Toyota Highlander in an act of appreciation

FC Robo International released a formal statement after Oshoala presented the car to Coach Emmanuel Osahon, the club's chairman and head coach

The gesture recalled a previous donation Oshoala made to the club during her early years in Europe

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala has made headlines off the pitch after presenting her former teenage coach with a brand new Toyota Highlander, drawing a warm public response from the Lagos-based club where her football career first took shape.

The recipient, Coach Emmanuel Osahon, is the Chairman and Head Coach of FC Robo International, the club that nurtured Oshoala from 2009 when she first began drawing attention for her talent as a teenager.

Asisat Oshoala has gifted her former youth coach a brand new car in a touching act of appreciation. Photo by Elsa

Source: Getty Images

FC Robo International responded with a formal statement acknowledging the gift.

"Your presentation of a Toyota Highlander to Coach Osahon is a beautiful demonstration of gratitude and a reminder that you have not forgotten the people who played important roles in your journey," the club wrote.

The statement added:

"Since your teenage days in 2009, when you began attracting attention with your football talent, Coach Osahon has been part of your growth, providing guidance, support and an environment to nurture your dreams. It is heartwarming to see that, years after rising to international prominence, you still recognise and appreciate the role he played in your early development."

The club also recalled that this was not the first time Oshoala had given back, noting that she previously donated a bus to FC Robo during her early years playing in Europe.

Oshoala's rise from FC Robo to global football

After leaving FC Robo Queens in 2013, Oshoala went on to represent Rivers Angels, Liverpool Ladies, Arsenal Women, Dalian Quanjian, FC Barcelona Femení, Bay FC in the United States, and is currently signed with Al Hilal in the Saudi Women's Premier League, as seen on Fotmob.

At Barcelona, she scored 117 goals in 162 appearances, becoming the club's fourth highest scorer in the women's team's history.

At Bay FC, she scored the franchise's first-ever goal. Her debut season at Al Hilal produced 24 goals and six assists.

Oshoala's record-breaking career

Oshoala holds the record for the most CAF African Women's Footballer of the Year awards, having won the honour six times in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2022, and 2023.

She was the first African woman nominated for the Ballon d'Or Féminin in 2022 and the first African player to score in a UEFA Women's Champions League final.

With Nigeria's Super Falcons, she has won the Women's Africa Cup of Nations four times, most recently in 2025, and also claimed individual honours at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, including the Golden Ball and Golden Boot awards.

At club level, her medal collection includes three UEFA Women's Champions League titles with Barcelona, four Liga F championships, and two Chinese Women's Super League titles with Dalian Quanjian, among others.

The Nigerian government recognised her contributions to the sport in 2014 with the Member of the Order of the Niger honour.

Oshoala helps Super Falcons beat Zambia

Legit.ng previously reported about the Super Falcons’ hard-fought 1-0 win over Zambia at WAFCON 2026, with Asisat Oshoala scoring the decisive goal.

Nigeria held on with 10 players after Tosin Demehin was sent off, but their hopes of reaching the knockout stage now rest on beating Egypt in their final group match.

Source: Legit.ng