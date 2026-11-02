Nigerian streamer Peller sparked online backlash after wearing a white costume and asking his guest to call him Jesus Christ on a livestream

A guest on the stream immediately pushed back, telling Peller not to disrespect any religion during the broadcast

Peller released a follow-up video addressing the controversy, claiming he was unaware his outfit would cause such a reaction

Nigerian content creator and streamer Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has issued a public apology after he appeared on a livestream dressed in a white costume and asked his guests to address him as Jesus Christ.

The moment sparked immediate pushback, with the guest on the stream refusing to go along with the bit, warning Peller against disrespecting any religion. The clip quickly spread online, drawing widespread criticism from viewers.

Peller begs his fans for calling himself Jesus Christ on livestream. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

In a follow-up video, Peller attempted to address the furore, saying he had no idea the outfit would offend people. He claimed the costume was simply a white cloth and that he did not anticipate the reaction it would generate.

Peller's apologises over his statement on live stream

In the video, Peller said:

"Yes, I'm very sorry. Yeah I just wear that white cloth, I don't know it is problem I am facing. Christian people sorry, you hear, I don't know. See my problem, I go well, that guy won't kill me here for top top red and white cloth. I don't know for him. You hear, guys, sorry. You hear, Christian people, sorry. Yeah, I love you, Christian people. Yeah, I'm a Christian too. Yeah, I go to Christ Apostolic church. Yeah, I'm a Muslim on one side. Yeah, so sorry."

Peller reacts to the backlash he faced after he caled himself Jesus Christ on livestream. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

The streamer identified himself as both a Christian and a Muslim during the apology, seemingly trying to convey that he held no malicious intent towards either faith.

Here is the X video of Peller begging his fans over a video where he called him Jesus Christ:

Fans react to Peller's statement

The apology video, posted on 1 November 2026, did little to quell the criticism online, with many feeling his words fell short of a genuine admission of wrongdoing.

@iam_Bachure wrote:

"Oga, you're not sorry; you're just stupid. Look at your statement; it doesn't sound like you're sorry. You're senseless; it's a Muslim telling you things you shouldn't do."

@Zeebekee commented:

"Na Everytime he dey apologize. His mouth moves faster than his brain."

@FootyBankHQ added:

"It was for your good not ours."

Peller: YCee defends 'olodo uprising' remark

Legit.ng also reported that rapper YCee responded to criticisms following his remarks about the "olodo uprising" in the country.

The music star drew attention after using Peller as an example to describe the growing popularity of brain-rot content in Nigeria.

Speaking during an interview with Cool FM Lagos, YCee stood by his statement, noting that he would not apologise for mentioning Peller's name.

Source: Legit.ng