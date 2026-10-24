Burna Boy has launched three On sneaker designs, priced from $150 to $180 and available worldwide

The partnership also makes Burna Boy On’s Clubhouse President, linking music, tennis, fashion and community events

On reported higher revenue and returned to profit as Burna Boy expands his influence beyond music

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy has expanded his business interests beyond music with the launch of his first sneaker collection in partnership with Swiss sportswear giant On, a company backed by tennis legend Roger Federer.

The collection, featuring three sneaker designs, became available on Thursday, October 22, 2026, through On's official website, physical stores and selected retailers, including Foot Locker.

Nigerian singer Burna Boy launches sneaker collection, unveils prices. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Prices range from $150 to $180, equivalent to approximately N202,000 to N242,000, depending on the exchange rate.

The launch comes more than a year after the Grammy-winning singer signed a multi-year partnership with the sportswear company in September 2025.

Burna Boy unveils three sneaker designs

The collection combines running, tennis and everyday fashion, reflecting On's ambition to strengthen its position in the global sportswear market.

The most expensive sneaker is the Cloudmonster, priced at $180, approximately N242,000.

It features a deep-red colour known as Sienna, with matching uppers and cushioned soles designed for running.

The second design, Cloudtilt Remix, costs $170, approximately N229,000, according to a report by Billionaires Africa.

Designed for walking and casual wear, the sneaker comes in a dark-brown shade called Ox Brown, with matching soles.

The third and most affordable option is the Roger Clubhouse, priced at $150, approximately N202,000.

Inspired by tennis, the white sneaker features leather uppers, metal eyelets, visible heel stitching and an embossed On logo.

All three designs are available in unisex sizes, with modifications focusing primarily on colours, materials and finishing rather than entirely new shoe structures.

How Burna Boy secured partnership with On

On announced its partnership with Burna Boy, whose real name is Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, in September 2025.

Under the agreement, the Nigerian singer became the company's "Clubhouse President", a position connecting music, tennis, fashion and contemporary culture.

The partnership also supports Clubhouse Nights, an entertainment initiative combining sporting activities with musical performances and artistic exhibitions, Business Insider reports.

Events have been organised in major cities, including New York, Miami and Paris.

Burna Boy previously headlined the Paris edition and subsequently hosted an exclusive Clubhouse event in Lagos in late 2025.

Speaking about the partnership, the singer described music, sports and community as interconnected elements of his creative identity.

On Chief Executive Martin Hoffmann also praised Burna Boy's influence, saying the musician's impact extends beyond entertainment into communities worldwide.

Roger Federer, Zendaya back growing sportswear brand

Founded in Zurich in 2010, On has expanded rapidly through partnerships with prominent international personalities.

Federer acquired a stake in the company in 2019 and subsequently participated in developing its tennis-inspired footwear.

Hollywood actress Zendaya also joined the brand in June 2024, collaborating on footwear designs and promotional campaigns.

The company reported revenue of CHF850.3 million in the quarter ending June 2026, representing a 13.5% increase.

It also recorded net income of CHF105 million, reversing a loss reported during the corresponding period a year earlier.

Burna Boy expands influence beyond music

Burna Boy's sneaker collections to hit the Nigerian market soon. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The sneaker launch marks another commercial milestone for Burna Boy, who won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album in 2021 with Twice as Tall.

In July 2023, he became the first African artist to headline and sell out New York's Citi Field.

His eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, was released in July 2025.

The footwear partnership further positions the Nigerian superstar within the international fashion and lifestyle industry.

Davido reacts to Burna Boy's N9bn Bugatti

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burna Boy is officially the owner of what is being described as the most expensive car in Africa, and his fellow Afrobeats superstar Davido could not help but take notice.

Burna Boy is officially the owner of what is being described as the most expensive car in Africa, and his fellow Afrobeats superstar Davido could not help but take notice.

Source: Legit.ng