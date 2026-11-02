Afrobeats superstar Davido was spotted tending to his garden at his Atlanta mansion in a clip that quickly went viral on social media

Fans noted that Davido appeared without his usual security detail, bodyguards, or personal assistant Lati while going about his everyday routine

A Maybach reportedly worth over $550,000 parked outside the property also caught the attention of many viewers online

Afrobeats superstar Davido has given fans an unexpected peek into his quieter side, after a clip of him tending to flower beds at his Atlanta, Georgia mansion went viral on 31 October 2026.

In the footage shared on X, formerly Twitter, the singer, real name David Adeleke, is seen in a grey hoodie watering plants and shrubs in the front yard of the residential property, with black SUVs visible in the driveway.

Davido swaps the spotlight for gardening during alone time at his Atlanta home. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

No entourage, no camera crew, just OBO and his garden.

Davido's Atlanta lifestyle sparks buzz

What got people talking as much as the gardening itself was what was missing from the scene: no visible security team, no personal aide Lati, and no bouncers in sight.

The seemingly ordinary moment felt anything but, given the scale of Davido's public profile.

Adding fuel to the fascination was the sight of a Maybach, reportedly valued at over $550,000, sitting outside the mansion, a quiet but unmistakable reminder of just how far the musician's career has taken him.

Watch the clip that set the internet off below:

What fans said about Davido's garden moment

The reactions poured in quickly, with many users amused and impressed in equal measure:

@godwin85410 wrote:

"No police no lati no bouncer no escorts no big house fenced only him, that is working government cause his security is guaranteed"

@elevatedbanks commented:

"001 no be their mate."

@olaskey1805 said:

"Bro Dey for entertainment 😂."

@baceeto_vss reacted:

"Na the real lifestyle be this no be to dey smoke Igbo."

Davido leaves fans curious with glimpse of his quiet life and gardening routine in Atlanta. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Court strikes out VDM's case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media critic VDM announced that the Nigeria Police's criminal case against him has been struck out.

The court reportedly found insufficient evidence to sustain the impersonation charge after he appeared in a police uniform in one of his videos.

VDM expressed excitement over the ruling, describing it as a major victory after nearly two years of legal battle.

Source: Legit.ng