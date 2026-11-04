A special panel of the Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, on the PDP leadership crisis involving Senator Adolphus Wabara and seven others

The appellants had asked the court to compel INEC to recognise the Turaki-led Interim National Working Committee over the Abdulrahman-led NWC

The losing faction announced plans to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court, vowing to continue the legal battle

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, dismissed the appeal brought by Senator Adolphus Wabara and seven others challenging the recognised leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), affirming an earlier Federal High Court judgment that backed the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Abdulrahman Mohammed.

Legit.ng reports that the three-member special panel, presided over by Justice Ugochukwu Anthony Ogakwu and including Justices Laja Balogun and Ruquayat Oremei Ayoola, who read the ruling, delivered the judgment on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, in appeal number CA/ABJ/CV/1221/2026. The appeal had been filed against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and six others.

The Court of Appeal delivers its judgment in the PDP leadership dispute involving Senator Adolphus Wabara and the Abdulrahman-led NWC. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

PDP leadership tussle: What appellants sought

The appellants, made up of the PDP Board of Trustees chairman, its members, and some founding members of the party, had asked the appellate court to set aside the Federal High Court decision presided over by Justice Salim. They also sought an order compelling INEC to recognise an Interim National Working Committee headed by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), which they said was formed following a National Executive Committee meeting held after a Supreme Court ruling.

The court rejected both requests and upheld the lower court's position in full.

Turaki faction vows to seek Supreme Court redress

Following the ruling, the Turaki-led faction said it accepted the court's decision but had no intention of abandoning its legal pursuit. In a statement signed by its national spokesperson, Ini Ememobong, the group said it had directed its lawyers to file an appeal at the Supreme Court without delay.

The faction argued that its legal fight was rooted in a broader concern about the future of the PDP as a credible opposition force.

"The Peoples Democratic Party must, as an opposition party, offer alternative to the ruling party, and not become an appendage of it," the statement said.

Members of the faction were urged to stay the course as the dispute moves to the apex court, with the group expressing confidence that justice would be served.

The ruling is the latest twist in a prolonged leadership battle within Nigeria's main opposition party, as rival groups continue to contest control of its national structures.

Read the factional PDP group's statement in full below via the X post:

Read more on PDP crisis

Solution to prolonged PDP crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike asked the PDP to respect the court's judgments on the party's national convention.

The PDP chieftain spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng