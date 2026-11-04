Breaking: Appeal Court Announces Judgment on Abdulrahman-led PDP NWC
- A special panel of the Court of Appeal ruled on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, on the PDP leadership crisis involving Senator Adolphus Wabara and seven others
- The appellants had asked the court to compel INEC to recognise the Turaki-led Interim National Working Committee over the Abdulrahman-led NWC
- The losing faction announced plans to escalate the matter to the Supreme Court, vowing to continue the legal battle
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - The Court of Appeal on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, dismissed the appeal brought by Senator Adolphus Wabara and seven others challenging the recognised leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), affirming an earlier Federal High Court judgment that backed the National Working Committee (NWC) led by Abdulrahman Mohammed.
Legit.ng reports that the three-member special panel, presided over by Justice Ugochukwu Anthony Ogakwu and including Justices Laja Balogun and Ruquayat Oremei Ayoola, who read the ruling, delivered the judgment on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, in appeal number CA/ABJ/CV/1221/2026. The appeal had been filed against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and six others.
PDP leadership tussle: What appellants sought
The appellants, made up of the PDP Board of Trustees chairman, its members, and some founding members of the party, had asked the appellate court to set aside the Federal High Court decision presided over by Justice Salim. They also sought an order compelling INEC to recognise an Interim National Working Committee headed by Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), which they said was formed following a National Executive Committee meeting held after a Supreme Court ruling.
The court rejected both requests and upheld the lower court's position in full.
Turaki faction vows to seek Supreme Court redress
Following the ruling, the Turaki-led faction said it accepted the court's decision but had no intention of abandoning its legal pursuit. In a statement signed by its national spokesperson, Ini Ememobong, the group said it had directed its lawyers to file an appeal at the Supreme Court without delay.
The faction argued that its legal fight was rooted in a broader concern about the future of the PDP as a credible opposition force.
"The Peoples Democratic Party must, as an opposition party, offer alternative to the ruling party, and not become an appendage of it," the statement said.
Members of the faction were urged to stay the course as the dispute moves to the apex court, with the group expressing confidence that justice would be served.
The ruling is the latest twist in a prolonged leadership battle within Nigeria's main opposition party, as rival groups continue to contest control of its national structures.
Read the factional PDP group's statement in full below via the X post:
Read more on PDP crisis
- Saraki explains why PDP’s national convention should be suspended, proposes solution
- ‘He is Wike’s man’: Ex-aide to PDP national chair slams Saraki over call to suspend convention
Solution to prolonged PDP crisis
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike asked the PDP to respect the court's judgments on the party's national convention.
The PDP chieftain spoke in an interview on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.