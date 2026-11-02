Natasha Osawaru shared a birthday flyer announcing her son's first birthday with 2Face Idibia

The post revealed the child's full name for the first time, sparking buzz online from fans and netizens

Natasha accompanied the announcement with an excited caption celebrating the milestone

Natasha Osawaru, the estranged wife of veteran Nigerian singer 2Face Idibia, has stirred up conversation online after sharing details about their son's upcoming first birthday, including his full name.

The politician and mother posted a birthday flyer to mark the occasion, and it was the child's complete name that caught the attention of many.

Natasha Osawaru unveils son's full name as she prepares to celebrate his first birthday with 2Baba. Credit: @natashaosawaru, @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

The flyer revealed the boy's full name as King Gabriel Oche'abayie Esama Idibia, a name that blends cultural heritage with regal flair.

Natasha celebrates her "King"

Clearly emotional about the milestone, Natasha accompanied the post with an enthusiastic caption that left no doubt about how she feels.

She wrote: "MY KING TURNS 1 IN A FEW DAYS!!!GOD IS AWESOME. YAYYYYYYYYYYYYYY 🙌♥️🥰💋😍❤️🌎🥰💓♥️❤️💓♥️💋🥰💕"

The post quickly gained traction, with many reacting to both the excitement of the announcement and the significance of the child's name being made public for the first time.

See her Instagram post below:

2Baba and Natasha's relationship

2Face Idibia, widely regarded as one of Nigeria's most celebrated music icons, has had a turbulent public relationship with Natasha in recent months.

Their marriage has played out in the public eye, making the birth and now first birthday of their son a subject of considerable public interest.

The baby's name, which carries the middle name "Oche'abayie," draws from Idoma cultural roots, while "Gabriel" gives it a biblical weight, and "Esama" adds another layer of identity to the child.

The combination has generated plenty of discussion online, with many noting the thoughtfulness behind the name.

2Baba's Natasha Osawaru shares son's full name, sparking reactions online. Credit: @natashaosawaru

Source: Facebook

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba, Annie's marriage saga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyabo Ojo joined celebrities who shared their views on the divorce between 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She advised the two of them and spoke about their children and how they should be handled.

The actress also corrected the singer and stated clearly that his timing was wrong. Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

Source: Legit.ng