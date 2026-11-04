The Italian Embassy in Abuja published the age requirements that determine how long an Italian passport remains valid

Italian adults aged 18 and above qualify for the full 10-year passport, while younger applicants receive shorter validity periods

The embassy also confirmed it can issue emergency travel documents for Italians in Nigeria with proven urgent need

The Consular Office of the Italian Embassy in Abuja has outlined the age-based validity rules for Italian passports, confirming that only adults aged 18 and above are eligible for the standard 10-year passport.

According to the embassy's official guidance, the length of a passport's validity is tied directly to the holder's age at the time of issue.

Italy clarifies who qualifies for its 10-year passport based on age. Photo credit: Antonio Masiello, Pablo Ramos

Source: Getty Images

Children under three years old receive a passport valid for three years, while minors between three and 18 receive one valid for five years. Adults from age 18 upwards are issued the full 10-year document.

What type of passport Italy issues

An Italian ordinary passport is an electronic booklet of 48 pages produced in a standardised format. It serves as both a travel document and a form of identification. In Italy, passports are issued by the Police Headquarters, while Italians living or travelling abroad can obtain one through diplomatic and consular offices such as the embassy in Abuja.

The embassy also noted that it can issue emergency travel documents (ETDs) in cases of proven urgent need, giving Italians in Nigeria an option when standard processing is not feasible within the required timeframe.

Italian passport: Entry rules for Nigeria

The embassy's guidance also addressed the requirements for entering Nigeria. A valid Italian passport is mandatory for entry and residence in the country.

Beyond simply holding a passport, travellers must ensure their document retains at least six months of validity from the date they depart for Nigeria, meaning a passport that expires within six months of the planned travel date would not meet the requirement.

The embassy noted it is currently unable to process requests for the issuance or renewal of the Electronic Identity Card (CIE), which is a separate identification document distinct from the passport.

Italians in Nigeria who need to apply for or renew their passports are advised to contact the Consular Office of the Italian Embassy in Abuja directly for appointment and processing details.

Legit.ng reported a list of countries whose citizens can enter Italy with a biometric passport instead of a visa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported about three ways to acquire Italian citizenship.

Conditions for Italian citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Italy published the conditions for its citizenship.

According to information published by the Italian Embassy in Nicosia, the naturalisation process can only happen when the foreigner meets certain conditions.

Italy's Law No. 91/92 also makes provision for minor children of those who acquire or reacquire Italian citizenship.

Source: Legit.ng