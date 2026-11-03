Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has announced a free movie experience for members of the public at his newly launched cinema in Lagos

The actor said the first 15 people to attend will receive invitations to the premiere of his upcoming film, Jagun Jagun 2, scheduled for December 2, 2026

Another 45 people will enjoy free movie tickets, popcorn, and drinks, with Bimbo Ademoye and Timini among the stars expected at the event

Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has announced an exciting offer for movie lovers as he prepares to open the cinema at his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub in Lagos.

The actor made the announcement in a video released on November 2, inviting members of the public to the cinema's opening scheduled for Saturday, November 7, 2026, at 6 pm.

However, beyond giving people an opportunity to experience his new cinema, Adebayo has prepared some attractive freebies for those who show up.

Femi Adebayo says 45 fans can watch free movie at his new cinema. Photo: @femiadebayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo announces free movie tickets

In the video, the actor disclosed that the first 15 people to attend the opening would receive invitations to the premiere of his upcoming movie, Jagun Jagun 2, scheduled for December 2, 2026.

He went on to announce another offer for 45 people, who would get to enjoy a free movie screening alongside complimentary popcorn and drinks.

“45 more people would have the opportunity of watching a movie for free, with free popcorn and free drinks. The awuf never finished,” he said.

Bimbo Ademoye, Timini to join Femi Adebayo

The actor also gave movie lovers another reason to look forward to the experience.

According to him, attendees would have the opportunity to watch the movie in the company of some of their favourite entertainers.

He specifically mentioned actors Bimbo Ademoye and Timini, alongside himself.

Watch the X video of Femi Adebayo announcing the free movie offer here:

Reactions trail Femi Adebayo's free movie offer

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@hushxchange stated:

"Wssssss but this thing supposed they Ilorin oh egbon You carry our money go outside"

@ChiefPEPESU noted:

"This Egbon don get machine wey dey print money with this Euphoria360 opening."

Femi Adebayo discloses that the first 15 people to attend the opening would receive invitations to the premiere of his upcoming movie, Jagun Jagun 2. Photo: @femiadebayo/IG.

Source: Instagram

Femi Adebayo reacts to comments on Euphoria 360 Hub

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo responded humorously after an X influencer suggested that his newly launched Euphoria 360 Hub was where his money “finished.”

The actor quoted the post on October 6, 2026, and joked that the facility was not where his money ended but where it started.

The hub in Oregun, Lagos, offers movie production, content creation and post-production services, alongside equipment rentals, event spaces and a film academy.

Source: Legit.ng