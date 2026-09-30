Anita Joseph's sister Sandra publicly slammed MC Fish on Instagram on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, accusing him of domestic violence

Sandra claimed MC Fish pushed Anita, causing a placental abruption, and accused him of weaponising the loss of their child against her

The post sparked fierce reactions online, with many condemning MC Fish for allegedly bringing up Anita's stillbirth during their public fallout

Anita Joseph's sister Sandra has stepped into the ongoing public dispute between the actress and her ex-husband MC Fish, firing back with serious allegations of domestic violence and emotional cruelty.

Sandra, on her Instagram handle, posted a lengthy statement on Wednesday, 30 September 2026, accusing MC Fish of crossing a deeply personal line by dragging Anita's pregnancy loss into their messy public split.

Reactions as Anita Joseph's sister accuses MC Fish of domestic violence, defends her over stillbirth claims. Photo credit@thetheraphistsandrajoseph/@anitajoseph

Source: Instagram

At the centre of Sandra's outrage was what she described as MC Fish's decision to weaponise the grief surrounding Anita's stillbirth. According to Sandra, the loss was not a matter of carelessness or fault on Anita's part but the direct result of physical violence.

"You pushed her, she fell, and she suffered a placental abruption. Domestic violence, especially when you are high, is never an excuse," she wrote.

Sandra defends Anita over pregnancy loss

Sandra painted a vivid picture of the devastation that followed the loss, recalling how the entire family, including MC Fish's own mother and sister, gathered to mourn the child.

"Anita has lost two babies, you buried one, the pain was massive, the way everyone cried and mourned, even your mum cried so much," she wrote. "She was there very supportive, such a sweet mother-in-law and sister-in-law, who are still loving till now."

Anita Joseph's fans support her amid Mc Fish and lover's saga. Photo credit@anitajoseph

Source: Instagram

She went further to say that regardless of how the relationship ended, no woman should be made to carry the guilt of losing a child only to have that pain thrown at her later as a weapon.

"Maybe it was not meant to be, but no woman should ever have to carry the guilt, pain, and trauma of losing a child and then have that loss thrown back at her as a weapon," Sandra added.

Here is the Instagram post of Anita Joseph's sister defending her:

Fans react to Sandra's post

The post drew swift and emotional responses across social media.

@thereal_beebee wrote:

"Still birth? Damnnn!"

@glasswingdispatch commented:

"Losing a child is already a lifetime trauma, using it to drag her online is the lowest anyone can go. She mourned, her family mourned, let her heal in peace. This was too low."

@darkkpearl reacted:

"Who invented marriage??"

@teegoldmedia_ said:

"How can someone be pregnant and still be using waist trainer. Stop lying on her for God sakes. Move on with ur ngbeke"

@chidera.a.ugwu wrote:

"Hmmmm he is not a real man"

Alleged reason for Anita Joseph's marriage crash

Legit.ng reported that the filmmaker, Stanley Ontop, weighed in on the drama between his colleague Anita Joseph and her husband, MC Fish, during the widespread rumour of their marriage's collapse.

Stanley alleged that MC Fish left Anita for another woman; however, he did not clearly state the reason behind the alleged breakup.

Source: Legit.ng