Gbemi, girlfriend of entertainer MC Fish, addressed allegations that she was shading his ex-wife, Anita Joseph, during a live session with Daddy Freeze

She disclosed that fake accounts have been used to attack MC Fish and expressed concern about his emotional well-being

Gbemi called on the public to forgive MC Fish, while insisting that the hate they have received appears to be sponsored

MC Fish's girlfriend, Gbemi, has spoken out to address claims that she was taking shots at his ex-wife, Nollywood actress Anita Joseph, insisting her comments came from a place of genuine concern rather than hostility.

During a live session with Daddy Freeze on September 29, 2026, Gbemi addressed the public backlash and explained that her decision to speak stemmed from worry over MC Fish's state of mind.

Gbemi speaks on Anita Joseph controversy after defending boyfriend MC Fish online

Source: Instagram

Gbemi said fake accounts have been weaponised to harass him and that, having watched him up close for nearly a year, she felt compelled to say something.

"MC Fish doesn't talk; you know, men don't talk. Next month will be one year since I started dating MC Fish, and we're emotional people," she said.

Gbemi defends MC Fish's mental health

Gbemi was clear that she was not attempting to cast MC Fish in a favourable light regarding his past marriage.

Instead, she argued that he has acknowledged his wrongdoing and deserves the chance to move forward without continued online attacks.

"I am not saying he was a good person in that marriage; I'm just saying he has accepted he did a bad thing. Just forgive him and let him go," she said.

She also suggested the volume of negativity they have been receiving feels coordinated, though she stopped short of directly blaming Anita Joseph.

"You know she is big in status, and the hate we have been getting is sponsored; maybe not by her, it could be an overzealous fan," she added.

Gbemi's message to Anita Joseph

Gbemi maintained that she never intended her words as an attack on Anita Joseph, but expressed a wish that the actress had stepped in sooner to calm her supporters.

"I did not come for her; I wish when all of these things were going on, she had spoken out to calm her fans down," she said.

She also acknowledged the correction she received from those watching the live session, describing it as a learning moment.

"I can see a man crying," she said, driving home the emotional toll she claimed MC Fish has been experiencing.

Watch MC Fish’s girlfriend, Gbemi, clarify claims of shading Anita Joseph in the YouTube video below:

Fans react to MC Fish’s girlfriend Gbemi's comments on Anita Joseph

Social media users had mixed responses to her intervention:

@zara_storesss2:

"If you want to move on…kindly ignore the people online. Just move on with the love of your life and ignore online people. Post your work and move on!"

@gracewithhappy:

"She is not getting herself involved, they are bringing her into it, bullying her she is only human."

@themelano:

"I just laughed to all lies 😂😂😂😂."

@vk_luxe_:

"Your healing go need power bank 😂 😂"

@official_lummalki:

"Gbemso!! Your healing go longggggggggggggg😂"

Gbemi addresses backlash over comments about MC Fish and his ex-wife Anita Joseph

Source: Instagram

MC Fish accuses Anita Joseph

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Anita Joseph’s ex-husband, MC Fish, made serious allegations against the actress, including claims involving a prominent clergyman and their late child.

He said he had screenshots and recorded audio of her dealings with the unnamed pastor while also accusing her of making false claims about their finances and marriage.

MC Fish further alleged that he helped establish her car dealership connections, while Anita Joseph had yet to respond publicly.

Source: Legit.ng