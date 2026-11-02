Yul Edochie and Judy Austin Get Fans Talking With Latest Move Amid Breakup Rumours
- Yul Edochie and Judy Austin sparked breakup rumours after keeping a noticeably low profile on social media
- Some fans alleged Yul had moved on with colleague Lizzy Gold after he showed up at her birthday party
- The Nollywood actor posted a video with Judy Austin on November 1, 2026, wishing fans a happy new month
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Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has moved to silence growing breakup speculation between him and his second wife, Judy Austin, with a surprise post on November 1 that has set social media ablaze.
The couple had been unusually quiet online for some time, and the silence did not go unnoticed.
Fans began to whisper about a possible split, with some going further to claim the actor had moved on entirely, pointing to his attendance at colleague Lizzy Gold's birthday party as supposed evidence he was now romantically linked to her.
Yul Edochie shuts down the rumours
On November 1, 2026, Yul Edochie took to his Instagram page to address the noise without saying a word about it directly.
He shared a cosy video of himself and Judy Austin together, captioning it with a new month greeting to his followers.
"Last night. Chilling with my baby @judyaustin1. Happy New Month everyone!" he wrote.
The post did exactly what it was intended to do, sending fans into a frenzy almost immediately.
The couple have a track record of stirring up timelines with their affectionate posts, and this latest move appears no different.
Whether the sceptics are convinced or not, the video has achieved one thing for certain: Yul Edochie and Judy Austin are very much still a talking point in Nigeria's entertainment space.
Watch Yul Edochie and Judy Austin's moment in the Instagram video below:
Fans react to Yul Edochie's video
Reactions poured in from across the comment section, ranging from amusement to scepticism, with the couple's loyalists firmly standing their ground.
@marimarsclothing_and_asooke wrote:
"Yul don scatter internet again 😂😂😂😂"
@ginika_jenny11 commented:
"NOTHING FIT BREAK UNA WAHALI😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥"
@liya0453 said:
"Damage control. Are you genuinely happy 😂😂"
@millicentchioma5 responded:
"Omo h8ters go cry blaad.😂"
@53_7745 observed:
"She does not look happy. look beyond the smile"
@veval_store added:
"She's looking stressed 😢"
@billionaire_director noted:
"This one go pain so many people 😂😂"
Yul Edochie faces backlash over estranged wife May
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie found himself at the centre of online controversy after reposting a fan-made biography video that featured footage of his estranged wife, May Edochie.
The compilation, which was put together and sent to the actor by a fan, covered various aspects of his life, including his parents, clips from his old films, his new wife Judy Austin and their children, and his former partner May Edochie alongside their kids.
The gesture did not go down well with May's devoted fanbase.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng