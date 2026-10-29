Yul Edochie took to X on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, to back a US pastor who took a second wife during a live church service

The Nollywood actor declared polygamy 'the will of God', drawing a wave of mixed reactions online

Actress Lizzy Gold, who has denied dating rumours with Yul, publicly weighed in with a sharp response to his posts

Actress Lizzy Gold has spoken out after Nollywood star Yul Edochie went public with a fresh defence of polygamy, quoting a viral clip of an American pastor who introduced a second wife to his congregation.

On Tuesday, 27 October 2026, Edochie shared a video on his official X account featuring Israel Ford, pastor of LifeWorks Church in Wickliffe, Ohio.

Yul Edochie’s viral message on polygamy gets Lizzy Gold reacting online. Credit: @lizzygold, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Two days before, Ford had stood beside his first wife, Prophetess Lydia Ford, during a live church service to introduce Shakayla Ford as his second wife.

Ford argued that treating monogamy as the only scripturally valid form of marriage lacks a biblical foundation.

Yul Edochie's polygamy posts

Edochie, who publicly took actress Judy Austin as a second wife in 2022 and has defended the practice ever since, seized on Ford's announcement to restate his own position.

In his first post, he wrote: "POLYGAMY IS NOT A SIN. Even in the bible, many great men there had many wives and God never had issues with them.He was even willing to give them more. Today, many men are destined to have many wives but because they don't know who they are and scared of what society will say they end up having just one and life doesn't seem to be working for them."

A follow-up post was brief and direct: "I totally agree. It is the will of God."

The two posts sparked a storm of debate, with critics pushing back sharply and supporters rallying behind the actor's stance.

Lizzy Gold speaks up

Among those who responded publicly was Lizzy Gold. In a comment shared via a popular social media blog's viral post, the actress wrote:

"Polygamy is a big sin, Yul Edochie… zukwanike."

Legit.ng has previously reported on widespread speculation about a romantic link between Lizzy Gold and Yul Edochie, fuelled by their close on-screen chemistry in films such as My Star, realistic romantic scenes, and warm birthday tributes exchanged on Instagram.

Lizzy Gold has consistently denied those rumours, describing Yul as a close friend and a career mentor who helped her gain a foothold in the industry. Yul's personal life, meanwhile, continues to attract intense scrutiny online.

See Lizzy Gold's comment on Yul's controversial view:

Lizzy Gold joins the conversation over Yul Edochie’s polygamy sermon. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul Edochie faces backlash over estranged wife May

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie found himself at the centre of online controversy after reposting a fan-made biography video that featured footage of his estranged wife, May Edochie.

The compilation, which was put together and sent to the actor by a fan, covered various aspects of his life, including his parents, clips from his old films, his new wife Judy Austin and their children, and his former partner May Edochie alongside their kids.

The gesture did not go down well with May's devoted fanbase.

Source: Legit.ng