Arise TV anchor Rufai Oseni publicly fired back at Minister of Works Dave Umahi over his self-proclaimed 'Lion of the Southeast' title

Umahi had questioned Peter Obi's relevance at a November 2 townhall in Abakaliki, describing the former presidential candidate as a 'nobody'

Oseni laid down a specific electoral benchmark Umahi must meet before he can legitimately compare himself to Obi

Arise TV anchor Rufai Oseni has taken a firm public stance against Minister of Works Dave Umahi, challenging him to back up his bold claims about Peter Obi with actual electoral performance.

During The Morning Show on November 3, 2026, Oseni addressed Umahi's recent declaration that he is the "Lion of the Southeast."

Rufai Oseni addresses Dave Umahi's remarks questioning Peter Obi's political standing. Photo: rufaioseni/realdaveumahi/peterobi

Source: Instagram

The broadcaster made it clear that self-given titles mean very little without substance to support them.

Rufai Oseni said before Dave Umahi can draw any meaningful comparison with Peter Obi, he must first obtain a presidential nomination form, run in a general election, and pull in at least six million votes, the figure Peter Obi recorded during the 2023 presidential race.

What Dave Umahi said in Abakaliki

Dave Umahi's remarks came a day earlier, on November 2, 2026, at a townhall organised in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, by the APC presidential campaign's directorate of infrastructure, mobilisation and sensitisation.

Speaking to an audience that included traditional rulers and religious leaders, the minister repeatedly asked, "Who is Peter Obi better than?"

He positioned himself alongside other prominent figures while dismissing Peter Obi as a "nobody."

Dave Umahi also took issue with Peter Obi's earlier pledge to serve just one presidential term if elected, and urged South-East stakeholders to back President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections so the region could later mount a credible bid for the presidency.

Watch Rufai Oseni speak about Dave Umahi and Peter Obi in the X video below:

Nigerians react to Rufai Oseni's response to Dave Umahi

The clip of Rufai Oseni's rebuttal has since circulated widely on social media, with many Nigerians treating it as a sharp, direct counterpoint to Dave Umahi's declarations.

The contrast between electoral numbers and self-proclaimed status has been a recurring theme in the online discussion.

Social media users had plenty to say:

@wawaboss2 commented:

"😂😂😂😂 I too like this Rufai baba dey always give them wotowoto"

@abibiencharge wrote:

"You don't need to say what you are capable of 🔥 When you are capable, the world knows 💯 You will not need to talk too much 💯"

@IruohaWinner said:

"A lion needs no introduction."

@am__uchenna reacted:

"Let him first buy a presidential ticket, then win the primary, context and have up to 3 million votes 6 millions is too much .. do you think is a joke 😂😂😂😂😂"

@embestfree shared:

"Let Umahi continue with his work of patching the collapsed roads nationwide"

@wrightygramm added:

"I just like Rufai, God bless him always"

Arise TV's Rufai Oseni questions Dave Umahi's comparison with Peter Obi and challenges the Minister of Works over his political claims. Photo: rufaioseni/realdaveumahi/peterobi

Source: Instagram

Rufai Oseni slams Peter Obi over remittances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arise News anchor Rufai Oseni criticised Peter Obi over his advice to Nigerians in the diaspora to stop sending money home, warning him against making similar comments again.

Speaking on Arise TV’s The Morning Show on October 20, 2026, Rufai defended diaspora remittances, describing them as an important source of financial support for Nigeria’s economy and arguing that politicians should instead push for voting rights for citizens abroad.

Source: Legit.ng