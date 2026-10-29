Don Jazzy launched the Don Jazzy Tech Scholarship 2027 with TS Academy, offering up to 100% off tuition worth ₦447,000

Critics on X argued the scholarship label is misleading because selected applicants must still pay an application fee of around ₦26,000

The backlash has sparked a full debate on X, with supporters defending the fee as a commitment mechanism for serious applicants

Don Jazzy, the music executive and founder of Mavin Records, is at the centre of an online controversy after unveiling the Don Jazzy Tech Scholarship 2027, a programme announced around October 26, 2026, in partnership with TS Academy.

The initiative was marketed as offering eligible applicants up to 100% off tuition, with advertised course values reaching as high as ₦447,000. The programme covers beginner-friendly fields including AI and automation, data analytics, cybersecurity, software development, digital marketing, and product design.

Don Jazzy's tech scholarship sparks heated debate on social media. Credit: donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Additional benefits advertised alongside the scholarship include 50 free laptops, data assistance for up to 500 selected students, and internship and job placement support. Applications are open until November 30, 2026.

Critics question Don Jazzy's "scholarship" label

The backlash began when a post by @prince_dc21__ went viral on X, with the user and others arguing that the programme misrepresented what a scholarship actually is. The core of the criticism centres on an application fee, commonly reported at between ₦26,000 and ₦26,500, which successful applicants are still required to pay after being selected, though at a discounted rate from the standard fee.

Critics contended that attaching any financial obligation to an offer branded as a scholarship fundamentally changes its nature. Many also pointed out that with potentially large numbers of applicants being funnelled into what is largely a structured or pre-recorded programme, the initiative could generate significant revenue, making it look more like a commercial course sale backed by heavy influencer promotion than genuine educational assistance.

A viral tweet criticising Don Jazzy's tech scholarship:

Supporters defend Don Jazzy's initiative

Not everyone on the platform agrees with the criticism. Those defending Don Jazzy and TS Academy argue that the acceptance fee serves as a commitment mechanism, filtering out applicants who are not serious about completing the programme. They also noted that even with the fee, the overall cost remains a fraction of the full tuition, and that access to quality tech education carries inherent value regardless of how the offering is labelled.

The debate has since grown into a wider conversation on X about transparency in influencer-backed educational promotions and what the term "scholarship" should genuinely mean in the Nigerian context.

Don Jazzy caught up in fresh drama over tech scholarship. Credit: donjazzy.

Source: Instagram

Another reaction to Don Jazzy's scholarship is below:

A popular tech bro, Uncle Ayo, commented on Don Jazzy's scholarship is below

Don Jazzy speaks on Davido's future in music

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy disclosed that he foresaw Davido's immense success from their first meeting.

During a conversation on the Zero Condition podcast, the Mavin boss recalled a SoundCity broadcast from years ago, where he declared his admiration for Davido's debut track.

Source: Legit.ng