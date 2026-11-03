Former Miss Taraba Comfort Williams has died, with Prime Planet Event Managers announcing her passing in a condolence statement

Williams, who won the 10th Miss Taraba crown in 2023, was appointed Assistant Managing Director of the organisation in January 2026

The pageant organisers described her as an important member of their team but did not disclose the circumstances surrounding her death

Former Miss Taraba, Comfort Williams, has died, leaving members of the organisation behind the state’s annual beauty pageant mourning her loss.

Prime Planet Event Managers, organisers of the Mr and Miss Taraba pageant, announced her death in a condolence statement published on Monday, November 2.

The organisation described Williams as a valued member of its team, saying her contributions and memories would remain with them, reports The PUNCH Newspaper.

Comfort Williams was crowned the 10th Miss Taraba in 2023. Photos: @comfort_williams/IG.

Source: Instagram

“This heartbreaking loss has left us deeply devastated. She was not just a member of our organisation but an important part of the Prime Planet family whose presence, contributions, and memories will forever remain in our hearts,” the statement read.

The condolence message was shared on Facebook by the organisation’s CEO, Disebe Donga.

Comfort Williams’ journey with Miss Taraba

Williams was crowned the 10th Miss Taraba in 2023, marking an important milestone in her journey with the pageant.

Her involvement with the organisation continued beyond her reign as a beauty queen.

In January 2026, Prime Planet appointed her Assistant Managing Director as part of a seven-member leadership team known as Team 7, reports The Guardian.

The new structure also named Tabitha Adda as Managing Director and Leah Lot Mangbon as Head of Contestants.

Williams had also joined other Taraba pageant winners on a visit to Senator Manu Haruna at the National Assembly in Abuja in October 2024.

In its tribute, Prime Planet extended its condolences to Williams’ family, friends and loved ones.

The organisation also expressed how much her absence would be felt by those who worked with her.

“You will forever remain a part of the Prime Planet family. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten,” it said.

Comfort Williams was appointed as her Assistant Managing Director as part of a seven-member leadership team known as Team 7. Photo: @comfort_williams/IG.

Source: Instagram

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Source: Legit.ng