Golden Globe-winning actress Elke Sommer has died at 85, just days before her 86th birthday, with her death reportedly caused by heart failure

The German-born Hollywood star passed away peacefully at her Bel Air home, three months after the death of her husband, Wolf Walther

Sommer enjoyed an acting career spanning nearly six decades before stepping away from the spotlight

Hollywood actress Elke Sommer has died at the age of 85, just days before she would have celebrated her 86th birthday.

The Golden Globe winner reportedly passed away peacefully at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday at her home in Bel Air, Los Angeles.

Elke Sommer would have clocked 86 in a few days. Photo: @pagesix/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to German outlet Bild, which cited her stepson, Sebastian Walther, the actress died of heart failure. Her death came three months after her husband of 32 years, Wolf Walther, died following a battle with cancer.

Elke Sommer's stepson shares emotional tribute

Sommer's death marks the end of a long chapter in the life of an actress whose career took her from Europe to Hollywood.

Speaking about the loss, her stepson expressed the hope that she had been reunited with her husband.

“Now she can finally be with her beloved husband again,” Sebastian Walther said.

The actress would have turned 86 on November 5, making her death particularly poignant for her family as they mourn two major losses within a few months.

Elke Sommer's unforgettable Hollywood journey

Born in Berlin in November 1940, Sommer initially hoped to become an interpreter and reportedly spoke six languages as a teenager.

Her path changed in 1958 when she won the Miss Viareggio beauty contest in Italy at the age of 17.

The achievement helped open doors to acting, leading to roles in Italian and German films.

Sommer later earned international recognition for her performance in the 1964 film The Prize, winning a Golden Globe as Most Promising Newcomer that year.

She also became widely recognised for playing Maria Gambrelli in A Shot in the Dark, the 1964 Pink Panther instalment featuring Peter Sellers as Inspector Jacques Clouseau.

Elke Sommer died at her home. Photo: @pagesix/IG.

Source: Instagram

Veteran actor Alan Dysert’s death leaves fans heartbroken

Legit.ng earlier reported that Alan Dysert, who played Sean Cudahy on ABC's All My Children, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2026, at the age of 75.

His wife Michelle confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, revealing he had been fighting a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

Dysert had previously written a 2023 autobiography about his decades-long cancer journey, during which he never stopped acting or teaching.

Source: Legit.ng