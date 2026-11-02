2Baba's baby mama Pero Osaiyemi took to social media to promote his upcoming concert at Lasolas Nightclub in Lagos

Pero shared a video featuring 2Baba and their daughter Ehi Idibia alongside a heartfelt caption that got people talking

Fans flooded the comments with reactions to Pero's show of support for the music icon

2Baba's baby mama Pero Osaiyemi has set social media abuzz after publicly throwing her support behind the music legend's forthcoming live performance.

Pero took to her social media page to share a video of 2Baba alongside their daughter, Ehi Idibia, in a promotional clip for his upcoming show at Lasolas Nightclub in Lagos on 13 November.

Pero Osaiyemi’s comment about 2Baba’s upcoming concert gets social media buzzing. Credit: @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

What caught most people's attention, however, was not just the post itself but the reflective caption she attached to it.

Pero's heartfelt caption

Without spelling out the full story behind her words, Pero wrote a message that many interpreted as deeply personal, acknowledging how life unfolds in ways no one anticipates.

"Life has a beautiful way of reminding us that some kinds are simply beyond what we could ever imagine. Time passes, seasons change, and life takes us down paths we never saw coming, yet everything finds its place. Some stories don't need explaining. Some moments deserve a smile. And on that note. The legendary 2baba will be live at Lasolas Nightclub on November 13th," she wrote.

The caption struck a chord with followers, who quickly flooded the post with comments ranging from emotional to excited.

See the Instagram post Pero shared online:

Fans React to Pero's Support

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@larrittshoess commented:

"Awwww perooooooo osheyyyy sister mi this is d support we we spoke about & am glad to see u do it ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@dominion56254 wrote:

"I wish u guys can be together again perfect match i swear"

@wisdom.8227 reacted:

"Peroooooooo😍🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️you are the African Queen 🔥"

@fadekemiiiii shared:

"Ehi is about to give her dad a run for his money with her vocals🔥. Sing baby girl 🤗❤️. Duet at Lasolas 🔥."

@decimols noted:

"Funny enough, this was the girl on the intro to that song, ehi idibia. That father and daughter collabo."

@itz_jayceemiller said:

"Wow, this is amazing and lovely. Big shout out to a man who has taken up a bold step to accept his fatherly responsibilities. 2baba will forever be a legend"

@obelia1 joked:

"Godmother should I go and price Benz😂 thank u Momma 🙌🙌🙌"

@prolificmfon added:

"So when you see me passing through, let me be because I don pay my dues! I was so obsessed with every song in that album in 2010"

Fans question Pero Osaiyemi’s remarks about 2Baba’s upcoming performance. Credit: @2babaofficial

Source: Instagram

2baba appreciates son's stepfather

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that 2baba's son with his ex-partner, Sunmbo Adeoye, recently turned 16.

2baba’s son Zion turned the new age on April 30, 2024, and the musician made sure to acknowledge the celebration with a heartwarming post on social media.

Source: Legit.ng