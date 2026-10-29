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Barbara Barrie, Oscar-Nominated Star of Breaking Away, Dies at 95
Celebrities

Barbara Barrie, Oscar-Nominated Star of Breaking Away, Dies at 95

by  Shade Metibogun
3 min read
  • Barbara Barrie, best known for her role in the 1979 film Breaking Away, passed away at her Manhattan home on Wednesday, October 28
  • The actress earned an Academy Award nomination and a Cannes Film Festival Best Actress win across a career that spanned seven decades
  • Barrie had lived with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis since 2014 and previously survived rectal cancer in 1994

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Oscar-nominated actress Barbara Barrie died on Wednesday, October 28, at her home in Manhattan. She was 95. Her daughter, Jane Harnick, was present and provided medical assistance during her final moments.

Barrie had been living with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis since her diagnosis in 2014. The progressive condition causes lung scarring and increasing difficulty breathing. Despite this, the actress remained determined to live fully.

Hollywood veteran Barbara Barries dies at 95 after battle with cancer
Barbara Barrie's daughter speaks about the actress's death at 95 after he battled cancer. Photo credit@lesleyanwarren
Source: Instagram

Her agent, Gary Gersh, confirmed to NBC News in a statement Thursday that Barrie’s death was “medically assisted in accordance with the New York State Medical Aid in Dying law, of which she was a proponent and advocate.”

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The law took effect on Aug. 5 and allows terminally ill adults with less than six months to live to obtain a self-administered prescription medication to end it all.

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"I have a very full, active life, but what lies ahead is unknown and yet known at the same time. I am living full steam ahead and am now trying to help other people do the same," she said.
Hollywood veteran Barbara Barries dies at 95 after battle with cancer
Hollywood pays glwoing tribuet to late veteran star Barbara Barrie, who died after a long battle with cancer. Photo credit@barbarabarries
Source: Instagram

Barbara Barrie: Career that spanned seven decades

Barrie built an extraordinary body of work across film, theatre and television. Her most celebrated screen performance came in the 1979 cycling drama Breaking Away, where she portrayed the mother of a teenage bicycle racing champion.

The role earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 1980 ceremony.

Her accomplishments on the international stage were equally impressive. In 1964, she claimed the Best Actress prize at the Cannes Film Festival for her portrayal of Julie in One Potato, Two Potato, one of the earliest Hollywood films to address interracial marriage.

On Broadway, Barrie made her mark by originating the role of Sarah in Stephen Sondheim's landmark musical Company, cementing her reputation as a formidable stage performer.

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Barbara Barrie's Legacy Beyond Acting

Barrie's influence extended well beyond her screen and stage credits. She had previously survived rectal cancer in 1994 and channelled that experience into advocacy, writing two non-fiction books aimed at reducing the stigma around the disease. She also authored a number of children's books throughout her career.

She is survived by her daughter Jane, her son Aaron, and three granddaughters.

Here is the Instagram post about the late actress:

Social media users paid tribute to the actress following news of her passing:

@shortypie789:

"May she rest in peace. But you know we don't have a choice to be brought here. We should have a choice on how we exit so good for her."

@kikstheboss:

"100% respect. May she be at peace."

@chichi_outdoors:

"my respect, going out with dignity"

@dnorthj:

"95 is a full life and it sounds like she was satisfied"

@chef1_975:

"On her own terms. My condolences."

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@3mo_3lmo_:

"I'm glad she got to go out on her own terms <3"

@nerii19999:

"Sleep well... may you find nirvana and escape this cycle"

Late Teni Abraham's last post trends after demise

Legit.ng also reported that Tenia Abraham’s final social media post from August resurfaced online following reports of her death, leaving fans emotional.

In the poignant post, the actress urged her followers to show love to one another, reminding them that people would eventually leave this world. Her words have since taken on a deeper meaning amid reports of her passing.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Shade Metibogun avatar

Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng

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