Nollywood actress Habibat Jinadu disclosed in a BBC Yoruba interview that she bleached her skin under pressure from industry beauty standards

Jinadu said dark-skinned and slim actresses faced difficulty landing roles, pushing her to alter her complexion to compete

A 2023 pregnancy forced her to stop bleaching, triggering a wave of public criticism about her changing appearance

Nollywood actress Habibat Jinadu has come forward with a candid account of how the film industry's preference for a certain physical type drove her to bleach her skin in order to secure acting roles.

Speaking in an interview with BBC Yoruba, Jinadu said dark-skinned actresses and those with slim builds faced an uphill battle when it came to casting.

Habibat Jinadu shares heartbreaking experience with colourism on Nollywood movie sets. Credit: @habibatjinadu

Source: Instagram

The experience, she explained, left her feeling she had no choice but to alter her appearance to fit what directors and producers were looking for.

"I bleached my skin because if you were dark-skinned, then you would not get a role. Also, if you were not chubby but slim, you would not get a role," she said.

The decision paid off professionally. Jinadu confirmed that once she lightened her skin, acting opportunities began to arrive.

Yet the personal toll was significant. Friends and strangers alike stopped recognising her on the street, often remarking only that she looked "familiar" or resembled an actress rather than identifying her by name.

"I was not happy with it, but I kept on pushing," she admitted.

Beyond the emotional strain, the actress began to notice physical consequences while on set. She revealed that her skin became fragile, leaving her susceptible to injuries and tears from what would ordinarily be minor knocks or bruises.

The turning point came in 2023 when Jinadu discovered she was pregnant. Medical advice meant she could no longer continue the practice, forcing an abrupt stop to years of skin-lightening.

"It all dawned on me when I got pregnant in 2023. And when you are pregnant, you cannot bleach your skin," she said.

Habibat Jinadu speaks out on the pressure to have lighter skin to land movie roles. Credit: @habibatjinadu

Source: Instagram

Rather than receiving understanding from the public, she faced a fresh wave of ridicule as her complexion shifted back. People began hurling insults and name-calling at the actress over her changed appearance.

"When I eventually stopped, people started abusing me and calling me all sorts of names," she said.

Jinadu's disclosure puts a spotlight on the pressures many actresses in Nollywood quietly navigate, where physical appearance can determine access to the industry entirely.

Watch the viral interview below:

Yoruba actress Joke Jigan slams celebs doing Simi’s challenge

Legit.ng had previously reported that Joke Jigan recently slammed some of her colleagues over their posts.

According to her, many of them posted what did not happen to them. The actress did not seem pleased to see posts from some of her colleagues as she noted that they were lying about what they shared.

She claimed that some of the women participating in the challenge do backstab, gossip, badmouth other people, and spread false news.

Source: Legit.ng