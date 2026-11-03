Malta's Identità office published the official fees for obtaining a Maltese passport, which is valid for 10 years

The standard passport fee varies by season, with applicants paying €70 between September and March, and €80 from April to August

An urgent passport service is available at a significantly higher fee of €160, with the document ready within just 4 working hours

Malta has published the official cost of obtaining a Maltese passport through its national identity agency, Identità, revealing a fee structure that varies depending on the time of year and how urgently the document is needed.

The standard passport, which is valid for 10 years, costs €70 during the off-peak period running from September to March.

Malta states how much adults will pay for 10-year passports. Photo credit: Malta Today, Leon Neal/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Between April and August, the fee rises to €80. Under standard processing, applicants can expect to collect their passport within four working days, provided all required documentation is submitted correctly and in full.

Malta's Urgent Passport Fee

For those who need their travel document faster, an urgent service is available at a considerably steeper price.

Applicants who pay €160 can receive their passport within just four working hours, making it a practical option for those with imminent travel plans.

The passport office has made clear that incomplete applications will cause delays.

If any required document is missing at the time of submission, the process is halted immediately until the matter is resolved.

What the Maltese Passport Application Involves

Applicants must appear in person at the Passport Office, where live biometric data, including a facial image, fingerprints, and a signature, are captured on the spot.

Collection of the completed Malta passport also requires a personal appearance, with fingerprints verified again at that stage.

Those who acquired Maltese citizenship rather than being born into it must present an original citizenship certificate or dual letter alongside a copy.

Applicants residing abroad who do not hold a valid Maltese ID card must provide a passport photo endorsed by a recommender, who must be a Maltese, EU, or Commonwealth national living in Malta, hold a university degree, and have known the applicant for at least two years.

According to Identità, all signatures on the application form must be original wet signatures. Electronic or scanned signatures are not accepted under any circumstances, including from recommenders.

Malta lists minimum salary for fast-track work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malta's Identità agency published the eligibility criteria for the Specialist Employee Initiative, a fast-track route to obtaining a Single Permit for non-EU workers.

The scheme requires third-country nationals to earn a specified minimum amount per year under a signed contract with a Maltese-registered company.

Source: Legit.ng