The APC conducted a fresh senatorial primary for Zamfara North following a court order that invalidated the previous exercise

Sahabi Ya'u Kaura defeated two other candidates across all four local government areas in the senatorial district

The primary committee chairman announced the results on Monday, confirming the exercise followed party guidelines and the law

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Zamfara State - The All Progressives Congress has named Sahabi Ya'u Kaura as its candidate for the Zamfara North Senatorial District after a fresh primary election held on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Ya'u polled 49,176 votes to beat his closest rival, Tijjani Kaura, who got 9,628 votes. Abdullahi Sani Shinkafi came third with 6,206 votes.

Ya’u sweeps all four local government areas, defeating Tijjani Kaura and Abdullahi Sani Shinkafi. Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Punch, Dr Auwal Aliyu, who chaired the APC Zamfara North Senatorial District Primary Election Committee, announced the outcome.

Aliyu confirmed that the process followed both the party's electoral guidelines and Nigerian law.

"Having satisfied the requirements of the law and the APC primary election guidelines, I, Dr Auwal Abdullahi, Chairman of the APC Zamfara North Senatorial District Primary Election Committee, hereby declare Sahabi Ya'u Kaura the winner of the primary election," Aliyu said.

Ya'u sweeps all four LGAs

A breakdown of the votes shows Ya'u won convincingly in every local government area within the district. He scored 21,689 votes in Kaura Namoda, 19,017 in Zurmi, 4,655 in Birnin Magaji, and 3,815 in Shinkafi.

Tijjani Kaura managed 6,586 votes in Kaura Namoda, 2,087 in Shinkafi, 675 in Birnin Magaji, and 280 in Zurmi. Shinkafi, the candidate whose legal action triggered the rerun, picked up just 1,208 votes in his namesake local government, 858 in Birnin Magaji, 386 in Zurmi, and 150 in Kaura Namoda.

Why a fresh primary was ordered

The Monday exercise came about after Shinkafi challenged the outcome of the earlier APC primary in court, citing alleged irregularities. The Court of Appeal sitting in Sokoto ruled in his favour and directed the party to conduct a new primary for the senatorial district.

Monday's rerun was the direct result of that order. Despite being the one who pushed for the fresh contest, Shinkafi finished last with the fewest votes among the three candidates.

With the APC ticket now secured, Ya'u will represent the party in the contest for the Zamfara North Senatorial seat during the 2027 general election.

Legit.ng also reported that a former House of Representatives member Dachung Bagos has emerged victorious in the APC rerun primary for the Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in Plateau state, positioning him to contest the seat in the 2027 general election.

The rerun follows a Court of Appeal order after Shinkafi challenged alleged irregularities in the earlier primary.

Source: Original

Court declares Okorocha as APC Candidate for Imo West

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Federal High Court in Abuja ruled in favour of former Imo governor Rochas Okorocha in his challenge over the Imo West APC senatorial primary

Justice Obiora Egwuatu barred Governor Hope Uzodimma from presenting himself as the APC candidate for the January 16, 2027 senatorial election.

The ruling came after conflicting claims over the May 18, 2026 APC primary, with INEC's official results recognising Uzodimma as the winner.

Source: Legit.ng