Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan kicked off her 2027 re-election campaign across Kogi Central Senatorial District on Saturday, October 31, 2026

The senator pledged to push for infrastructure and economic development in Ajaokuta as part of her legislative agenda for the district

Thousands of supporters gathered at her Ihima residence in Okehi LGA, with PDP candidates from across Kogi Central joining the campaign activities

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Okehi, Kogi State - Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan formally launched her 2027 re-election bid on Saturday, October 31, 2026, travelling through multiple communities in Kogi Central Senatorial District to meet constituents ahead of the February 6, 2027 senatorial election.

The senator used the campaign kickoff to renew her pledge to pursue concrete legislative gains for the district, with a particular focus on Ajaokuta, where she promised to advocate for infrastructure investment and expanded economic opportunities for residents.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan renews her pledge to push for Ajaokuta's development as she begins her 2027 re-election campaign in Kogi Central.

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Natasha's message to constituents

Akpoti-Uduaghan drew significant crowds as she moved through Okene and surrounding communities before a large rally at her residence in Obeiba, Ihima, in Okehi Local Government Area, where supporters remained well into the night. Her husband, High Chief Emmanuel Uduaghan, personal aides and political associates accompanied her throughout the engagements.

The senator told those gathered that her ties to the people of Kogi Central were not driven by election cycles, but by a deeper sense of shared purpose.

"My relationship with the people of Kogi Central goes beyond elections. These are my people, my family and the very reason I remain committed to public service. I do not need an election season to remember where I come from or who entrusted me with the responsibility of representing them.

"What we witnessed today is a reflection of the bond we have continued to build over time. I am deeply grateful to everyone who came out, not because they were compelled to do so, but because they believe in the journey we have undertaken together. Their love and confidence mean a great deal to me, and I will never take them for granted," she said.

PDP candidates join campaign activities

Several Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidates contesting 2027 National Assembly and Kogi State House of Assembly seats across Kogi Central participated in the day's activities. Those present included House of Representatives candidates for the Adavi/Okehi, Ajaokuta, and Okene/Ogori-Magongo Federal Constituencies, as well as state assembly candidates drawn from constituencies across the district.

Their participation was seen as an opportunity to consolidate party unity and build momentum ahead of the broader 2027 general elections.

Campaign activities were marked by solidarity chants and high turnout at each stop, with the rally at the senator's Ihima home drawing some of the largest crowds of the day.

As the campaign season advances, the senator's team is expected to extend her engagement across all five local government areas that make up Kogi Central: Adavi, Ajaokuta, Okehi, Okene and Ogori-Magongo.

Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Natasha sad over Ibrahim Idris' demise

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha mourned the death of ex-Kogi Governor Ibrahim Idris.

In a condolence statement issued on the date of Idris’ death, Natasha described the late governor as a significant figure in the political history of Kogi State and the PDP, saying his years of public service left an enduring mark on the state.

Source: Legit.ng