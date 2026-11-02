Actress Nkechi Blessing has commented on an online comparison between Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele

The debate started after an Instagram blog shared a post suggesting that Funke Akindele was bigger than Toyin Abraham

While some fans argued that the two actresses should not be compared, Nkechi’s brief response about God got people talking about her position

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has weighed in on the ongoing comparison between her colleagues Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele.

The actress shared her thoughts in the comment section of an Instagram post discussing which of the two movie stars is bigger.

Nkechi Blessing shares her thoughts on the rivalry between Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham. Photos: @funkejenifaakindele/@toyinabraham/@nkechiblessing/IG.

Source: Instagram

The post, shared by Instagram blog Mummy Twins TV, argued that Funke was ahead of Toyin, citing her longevity in the entertainment industry.

The comparison attracted different opinions from social media users, with some supporting the argument and others questioning the need to pit the actresses against each other.

What Nkechi Blessing said about the actresses

Reacting to the discussion, Nkechi wrote:

“Thank GOD nobody is bigger than GOD.”

Although the actress did not directly mention either Toyin or Funke in her comment, some users interpreted her response as a subtle show of support for Toyin.

Fans share different opinions

Some commenters maintained that Funke had established herself in a different league.

One Instagram user, ader in_solajesu, wrote that comparing the actresses was unnecessary because Funke was in a league of her own.

Another commenter, ojerinolaronke, also made a remark about the discussion, using a Yoruba expression.

However, the actress' response suggested that she was not interested in declaring one person bigger than the other.

Neither Toyin Abraham nor Funke Akindele was quoted responding to the particular exchange in the supplied account.

Read the post and Nkechi Blessing's comment here:

Fans call out Nkechi Blessing for picking a side in the Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham. Photo: @nkechiblessingsunday/IG.

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing confronts Carter Efe

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing confronted comedian Carter Efe and his American girlfriend Taylor Jasmine at a Lagos venue.

Blessing warned Jasmine about Carter Efe, linking him to past domestic abuse allegations involving his baby mama, Emmanuella.

The viral video sparked divided reactions online, with some fans backing Blessing's warning and others calling it unnecessary interference.

Source: Legit.ng