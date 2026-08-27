Pastor Jimmy Odukoya of Fountain of Life Church stirred debate after sharing a gym photo on social media

The cleric's tattoos became visible in the snapshot, with his workout attire drawing sharp criticism from some followers

Several social media users questioned his conduct as a pastor, while others rushed to his defence

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, the senior pastor of the Fountain of Life Church, has found himself at the centre of online controversy following a gym photo he posted on social media on Thursday, 27 August 2026.

In the snapshot, Odukoya appeared dressed in red shorts and a white singlet, with leather wraps around his hands and a hairband holding his hair back. Because of the singlet, the tattoos on his arms were clearly visible, and that detail alone was enough to set off a heated debate in the comments section.

Reactions as Pastor Jimmy Odukoya shares a gym photo showing tattoos and a workout outfit. Photo credit@jimmyodukoya

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Pastor Odukoya's post

Opinions were sharply divided. Some followers had no issue with the post and defended the pastor's right to visit the gym regardless of his clerical status, while others felt his overall appearance was inappropriate for a man of God.

Pastor Jimmy Odukoya shares photo after visiting the gym. Photo credit@jimmyodukoya

Source: Instagram

Here is the Instagram post about Pastor Jimmy Odukoya below:

One commenter, @kemity, steered clear of the controversy entirely, writing:

"Abeg I no use this pastor play oo my every Monday prayer on his page abeg."

@beatorama12 came to the pastor's defence, pointing out that the tattoos were not new:

"He already had those tattoos before he became a pastor plus, does that mean he can't go to gym cos he is a pastor."

Not everyone was as charitable. @abass.olufemi used the moment to make a broader dig at organised religion in Nigeria:

"Church is the sweetest business in Nigeria. Even your child can inherit your position when you pass on."

@Tuche was more blunt in their scepticism, questioning Odukoya's credentials altogether: "Is he a real pastor? Something is wrong with all of you."

@officialkliz also weighed in critically:

"I cant believe some people dont see anything wrong here, just wow, woke nonsens."

Who Is Pastor Jimmy Odukoya?

Jimmy Odukoya is the son of the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who founded the Fountain of Life Church in Lagos. He took over leadership of the church and has built a following both as a cleric and a public figure with an active social media presence.

Jimmy Odukoya prays for Man Utd

Legit.ng previously reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya prayed for English Premier League club Manchester United during a prayer session at his church.

The pastor pleaded with God to come through for his favourite Premier League club. Odukoya also acknowledged Manchester United's woeful performance in the Premier League, claiming that God was disciplining the Red Devils.

Source: Legit.ng