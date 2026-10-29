A resurfaced video of gospel singer Toluwanisings at Tope Alabi's 2025 birthday celebration has gone viral following his death

Toluwanisings passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the age of 41, after collapsing at his Ibadan home

The emotional footage, captioned 'full of life' last year versus 'tribute night' this year, has struck a deep chord online

A video of Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings at veteran gospel artiste Tope Alabi's birthday celebration has resurfaced online, drawing an emotional wave of reactions from fans who were struck by how much had changed in just one year.

Tope Alabi’s 2025 birthday party video featuring Toluwanisings melts hearts. Credit: @topealabi, @toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

The footage, originally captured at the White Stone Event Centre in Oregun, Ikeja, Lagos, on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, shows Toluwanisings full of energy at the birthday gathering. The clip was reshared with a caption reading:

"Last year at Mummy Tope Alabi's birthday, full of life. This year, your tribute night." accompanied by a broken heart emoji.

Toluwanisings Dies at 41

Born Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji, Toluwanisings passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at the age of 41.

Reports indicate he suddenly collapsed at his home in Ibadan, Oyo State, just hours after performing at a live worship event titled "In His Presence."

The contrast between the vibrant footage from Tope Alabi's party and the circumstances of his passing left many viewers visibly shaken.

Following news of his death, media outlets and fans began circulating the 2025 birthday video, reflecting on how he appeared "full of life and smiles" at the event less than twelve months before his passing.

Toluwanisings gets social media talking after video from Tope Alabi’s birthday party surfaces. Credit: @toluwanisings

Source: Facebook

Toluwanisings' Tribute to Tope Alabi

At the time of the birthday celebration, Toluwanisings had shared his feelings about the event on his official Instagram account, describing Tope Alabi as his "legendary mother" and expressing how meaningful it was to be in the same space as fellow gospel icons, including Dunsin Oyekan.

His post reflected the warmth and gratitude he carried for those he looked up to in the Nigerian gospel music industry. That same spirit, now captured on video, is what fans say made the resurfaced footage so difficult to watch.

Watch the video of Toluwanisings at Tope Alabi's birthday celebration that has since gone viral:

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng