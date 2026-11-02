Poland's Office for Foreigners launched the MOS electronic portal on April 27, 2026, making online submission mandatory for permanent residency applications

Foreigners who sent permanent residency applications by post before the deadline face having their applications left without consideration

The date of postage will not be taken into account, meaning even early submissions could be discarded if they were not received by provincial offices in time

Poland's Office for Foreigners has confirmed that permanent residency applications submitted in paper form will not be processed, following the launch of a new electronic system on April 27, 2026.

The MOS system (Moduł Obsługi Spraw) now serves as the exclusive channel through which foreigners can submit applications for temporary residence, permanent residence, and long-term EU resident status in Poland.

Poland announces residency applications that will no longer be processed. Photo credit: EuroNews, Dawid Gutowski/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

From that date, paper submissions are no longer accepted for these categories.

What Happens to Paper Applications Already Sent

Foreigners who mailed their permanent residency applications before April 27, 2026 but whose paperwork had not physically arrived at a provincial office by that date will find their applications left without consideration.

Critically, the date a letter was posted carries no legal weight under the new rules, meaning a document sent days or even weeks before the deadline could still be discarded if it arrived after the cutoff.

The Office for Foreigners stated clearly that such applications "will be left without consideration," with no allowance made for postal delays or transit times.

How to Apply Under the New MOS System

Anyone seeking permanent residency in Poland must now submit their application entirely online through the official MOS portal.

The portal covers permanent residence permits, temporary residence permits, and long-term EU resident status.

The Office for Foreigners has encouraged applicants to consult the available FAQs and informational materials on the portal to guide them through the electronic process.

Poland publishes guidance on residence permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Poland's official migration portal published the full list of circumstances under which foreigners can apply for a permanent residence permit.

The conditions cover a wide range of situations, from marriage to a Polish citizen to holding a valid Pole's Card or being granted asylum.

Source: Legit.ng