Doris Ogala was remanded in Ikoyi Prison by the Lagos State High Court over a legal dispute with Pastor Chris Okafor

Hours after her remand, the actress publicly named Jerry Eze, Johnson Suleman and Alex Oti in a series of Instagram posts

Doris claimed she holds sensitive secrets about the named pastors and warned the public to hold them responsible if anything happened to her

Nollywood actress and 2027 Abia State governorship candidate Doris Ogala has pointed fingers at prominent Nigerian pastors Jerry Eze and Johnson Suleman, alleging they played a role in her recent remand in Ikoyi Prison.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Doris Ogala was remanded on Wednesday by the Lagos State High Court amid an ongoing legal dispute with Pastor Chris Okafor of Grace Nation Bible Ministry.

Nollywood actress Doris Ogala alleges a plot against her in prison amid legal battle with Pastor Chris Okafor. Photo: doris_ogala/realjerryeze/johnson_suleman_official

Source: Instagram

She faces four counts: harassment and cyberbullying, unauthorised publication of the clergyman's personal materials, attempted extortion, and spreading false information to incriminate him.

Doris Ogala's accusations against the Pastors

Hours after the court ruling on October 28, 2026, Doris Ogala took to her Instagram page with a string of posts naming Pastor Chris Okafor, Pastor Jerry Eze, Apostle Johnson Suleman and Abia State Governor Alex Oti, claiming they were all working against her because of what she allegedly knows about them.

"U guys are afraid of me. That's why you want me gone. All of us go die one day. I'm not afraid to die. There's plot to eliminate me in prison," she wrote in one post.

In another, she suggested her political ambitions were a target:

"They want to stop my campaign as governor of Abia State. God will fight this battle."

The actress also alleged that aides of the pastors had previously reached out to her, asking her to suppress certain information.

"Jerry's PA begged for it. Suleman boy begged me to put it up to cover their [expletive]. I know a lot and I'm not afraid of any of them," she wrote.

Doris Ogala alleges plot to eliminate her in prison and links claims to her 2027 Abia governorship campaign. Photo: doris_ogala

Source: Instagram

Doris Ogala warns the public

Doris Ogala concluded her posts with a direct warning to her followers, urging them to hold the named clergymen and Oti accountable should anything happen to her while in custody.

"If anything happen to me, hold them responsible. They begged me to apologize to them to cover their [expletive]," she stated.

She also framed her situation as a broader issue, writing:

"Today is Doris tomorrow it may be you. Let's fight against weaponization of law between boyfriend and girlfriend issue."

Neither Pastor Jerry Eze, Pastor Johnson Suleman, nor Governor Alex Oti had publicly addressed her allegations at the time of this report.

Check out Doris Ogala's Instagram post below:

Doris Ogala shares how he met Pastor Chris Okafor

Legit.ng reported that Doris Ogala had granted an interview about her experience and how she allegedly met Pastor Chris Okafor.

According to her, they had met both in the village and in Lagos, as she shared the names and addresses of the places they used to see.

Many were stunned by everything she shared, offering their observations about the recording and suggesting what Ogala must do next.

Source: Legit.ng