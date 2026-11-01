Several Nollywood actors and entertainers have built large polygamous families, with some openly defending the lifestyle against public criticism

Mercy Aigbe's 2022 marriage to businessman Kazim Adeoti sparked fierce online debate after his first wife went public with serious allegations

Football star Ahmed Musa has had one of the most public marital journeys among Nigerian athletes, marrying his fourth wife in 2025

Polygamy has long been part of many cultures and traditions in Nigeria, and several celebrities have openly embraced the lifestyle.

While some have built large blended families away from controversy, others have found themselves at the center of heated public debates.

Oga Bello, Ahmed Musa and 5 other Nigerian stars with multiple wives. Credit: @adebayosalami, @ahmedmusa

Source: Instagram

Here are some notable Nigerian celebrities who are known for being in polygamous marriages.

1. Segun Ogungbe

Veteran Yoruba actor Segun Ogungbe has never hidden the fact that he is married to two wives, Atinuke Ogungbe and Omowunmi Ajiboye.

Together, the women have four children for the actor, with each wife having two children.

What makes Ogungbe's story stand out is his insistence that his home remains peaceful despite the common belief that polygamous households are often filled with rivalry and tension.

According to him, both wives understand one another, and that mutual understanding has helped maintain harmony in the family.

The actor, known for movies such as Baba Arugbo, Agartha, and Father and Daughter, has often brushed aside public criticism, maintaining that his family arrangement works for him.

Segun Ogungbe and other Nigerian celebs who practise polygamy. Credit: @segunogungbe

Source: Instagram

2. Jide Kosoko

Few names command as much respect in Nollywood as Jide Kosoko.

Born on January 12, 1954, into the royal Kosoko family of Lagos Island, the veteran actor has enjoyed decades of success in the entertainment industry.

Beyond his celebrated career, Kosoko is also known for his polygamous family structure.

He was married to Karimat Kosoko and Henrietta Kosoko, the latter now late. The actor is a father to six children: Bidemi, Shola, Temilade, Tunji, Muyiwa and Tunde Kosoko.

Over the years, Kosoko has remained one of the most recognizable figures in Nigerian cinema, proving that both his family life and professional career have stood the test of time.

Jide Kosoko and other Nigerian stars with multiple wives. Credit: @jidekosoko

Source: Instagram

2. Oga Bello

When conversations about successful polygamous homes come up, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, is usually part of the discussion.

His love story with his first wife, Alhaja Risikat Ejide, goes all the way back to their school days at Ansarudeen Primary School on Lagos Island. They began dating in 1966 and eventually got married in 1975.

Though he once intended to have only one wife, life took a different turn. He later married Omotayo Sanusi, fondly known as Iya Lai. The result? A remarkably large family.

Oga Bello has 18 children, evenly split between nine sons and nine daughters. Several of them, including Femi Adebayo and Tope Adebayo, have followed in his footsteps and built successful careers in the movie industry.

Perhaps even more impressive is the public unity often displayed by the family. Birthdays, weddings and major celebrations frequently bring everyone together under one roof.

Oga Bell and other Nigerian stars with multiple wives. Credit: @adebayosalami

Source: Instagram

5. Mercy Aigbe and Kazim Adeoti

This is arguably one of the most talked-about polygamous unions in modern Nigerian entertainment.

After her marriage to Lanre Gentry ended in 2017 amid allegations of domestic violence and infidelity, actress Mercy Aigbe appeared focused on her career and children. Then came a surprise.

In January 2022, she announced her engagement to businessman and movie marketer Kazim Adeoti, popularly known as Adekaz.

The announcement immediately triggered fierce reactions online. Critics accused her of breaking up Adeoti's existing marriage, while Adeoti's first wife, Funsho Adeoti, publicly alleged that Mercy had been involved with her husband long before the marriage became official.

Mercy pushed back strongly against the claims.

According to her, there was nothing wrong with becoming a second wife because Adeoti is a Muslim man whose faith permits polygamy. She also insisted that she married for love, not money.

For his part, Adeoti maintained that he made the decision independently and was not taken away from anyone. He openly acknowledged that he now has two wives and expressed happiness with the arrangement.

Kazim Adeoti and 6 Nigerian celebrities who have openly embraced the polygamous lifestyle. Credit: @kazimadeoti

Source: Instagram

6. Ned Nwoko

When it comes to high-profile polygamy, Ned Nwoko is impossible to ignore.

The billionaire lawyer and politician is one of the country's most vocal defenders of the practice. He has repeatedly spoken in support of polygamy, arguing that it aligns with both cultural traditions and religious beliefs.

Nwoko reportedly has six wives and more than 20 children spread across different parts of the world.

Among his most publicly known wives are Laila Charani, a Moroccan model and mother of four of his children, and actress Regina Daniels, whom he married in 2019. Regina, the youngest among his wives, shares two sons with him.

Love him or criticise him, Nwoko has never attempted to keep his views on polygamy quiet. In fact, he often speaks about it with remarkable confidence.

Ned Nwoko and 6 Nigerian celebrities whose marital lives reflect the practice of polygamy. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

7. Portable

If there's one celebrity who says exactly what's on his mind, it's Portable.

The controversial street-hop singer doesn't shy away from conversations about his relationships. Far from it. He embraces them.

Portable has openly spoken about wanting multiple wives and has frequently described polygamy as a blessing.

His family setup includes his legal wife, Omobewaji Ewatomi, widely known as Mama Zeh, alongside actress Ashabi Simple, who became more deeply integrated into his family after giving birth to one of his children.

The singer often credits Omobewaji for standing by him before fame arrived. Because of that loyalty, he regularly showers her with praise and expensive gifts.

His romantic life has also involved other women, including baby mamas and public partners, creating a steady stream of headlines and social media drama.

For Portable, however, the attention seems to come with the territory.

Portable and 6 other Nigerian celebrities who are in polygamous marriages. Credit: @portablebaby

Source: Instagram

8. Ahmed Musa

Football star Ahmed Musa has experienced one of the most public marital journeys among Nigerian athletes.

His first marriage was to Jamila Musa, with whom he had two children. The marriage later ended in divorce after reports of disagreements linked to Musa's plans to take another wife.

Not long after, he married Juliet Ejue, a Christian woman from Cross River State. Their union also eventually ended.

In 2021, Musa married Maryam Adamu Jajere, marking a return to a multi-wife household. He expanded his family again in 2025 when he married Asma'u Moriki in Kano State.

His story reflects a blend of personal choices, religious beliefs and cultural traditions, all unfolding in full view of the public.

Ahmed Musa and other stars in polygamous marriages. Credit: @ahmedmusa

Source: Getty Images

Femi Adebayo praises his father

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo shared how his father influenced his journey into the legal profession and the Nigerian movie industry.

The actor initially studied law because his father admired the profession but could not afford the training during his own youth.

Femi Adebayo also explained that he later abandoned his legal career for acting after realising he could earn ₦50,000 for three days on a movie set compared to his ₦20,000 monthly lawyer salary.

Source: Legit.ng